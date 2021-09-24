Driver escapes injury after car crashes into a fence in Nelson

Personnel from police, Fire and Emergency NZ and St John were called the scene of a car crash in Nelson on Thursday evening. (File photograph)

A tow truck with a winch was required on Thursday evening to retrieve a car that had crashed into a fence along Tosswill Rd in Nelson.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 9.40pm.

St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said one ambulance attended, but the crew were not required as it was a non-injury accident.

A police spokeswoman said the driver was out of the vehicle when police arrived, but some traffic management was needed as well as a tow truck with a winch.

Police were wrapped up at the scene by 11pm, she said.