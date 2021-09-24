Leaking windows in Kāinga Ora house cause distress for Greymouth couple

Karol and Lacey Dell's Kāinga Ora home in Greymouth has issues with leaking when it rains.

A West Coast couple fear they’ll end up sick if they can’t move from their cold and damp Kāinga Ora home that leaks every time it rains.

Kāinga Ora acknowledges the windows leak “a small amount of water” but says the house is partly insulated and is scheduled to be upgraded by the end of the year.

Karol and Lacey Dell have complained about various issues with the Cobden, Greymouth, house since they moved in more than two years ago.

Karol Dell said his rent was put up from $114 to $137, but the windows still leaked and water ran down the walls.

READ MORE:

* Damp blankets and mouldy wall in state housing putting 7-year-old's health at risk

* Kainga Ora asked for extension to get state houses up to Healthy Homes standards, National MP claims

* Fears over 'inaction' on mouldy, damp, cold, sinking state house



Dell, a cleaner, has been asking for a transfer so he could move to Christchurch where his boss had guaranteed him work from October 11.

Lacey Dell said the house was cold and when they shut the internal doors they were kept awake by loud rattling from draughts.

The couple kept windows open and ensured the house was clean and tidy, but some of their possessions were going rusty, and they feared the damp would make them sick, she said.

A social worker wrote to Kāinga Ora saying there had been issues with the condition of the house since the Dells moved in.

Joanne Naish/Stuff The Dells outside their house in Cobden, Greymouth.

“Some have been resolved and others are still outstanding,” he wrote.

The dining room windows leaked significantly when it rained – it wasn’t condensation but water leaking through from outside.

It left water puddling on the window sills, dining table and floor.

“Although there is a fire in the lounge, the house is damp and cold. The fire is constantly competing with the various draughts ... There is dampness in the bedrooms. I checked behind the bed and found the wall to be damp,” the social worker wrote.

Supplied Karol and Lacey Dell say their Greymouth home is damp even though they leave windows open regularly to improve ventilation

Karol Dell told the social worker he’d had to replace a mattress because mould had grown on it.

The social worker found the laundry and bathroom poorly ventilated and the bathroom fan not working.

“These issues may not seem dire, but they are having a concerning impact on Karol and Lacey,” he wrote.

The couple had to get up at night to put towels down when it was raining.

The social worker said relocation would solve several issues for the couple, including the distress the house caused.

Kāinga Ora Nelson Marlborough West Coast area manager Dale Bradley said the agency took residents’ wellbeing seriously and worked with them to try resolve concerns as quickly as possible.

“Our tenancy staff have been working closely with Karol to understand and address his concerns about windows leaking at his home.

“A number of visits from our maintenance team has shown that the windows do let in a very small amount of water when subjected to an extreme weather event, or a high pressure hose directly on them.”

Supplied A corner of one of the windows in Dell’s Greymouth home.

The home was fitted with ceiling and underfloor insulation and thermally backed curtains in 2017.

“We were not aware of any issues with extremely damp walls and mould growing in the home. This would be a significant concern to us, and we will speak to Karol to get a better understanding of this,” he said.

The home was scheduled to be brought up to healthy homes standards through the Healthy Homes programme by December. Work would be done on heating, draught stopping, insulation and thermal curtains.

“Our team is also working to support Karol with his move to Christchurch, noting the timeframe is short until his intended move.”