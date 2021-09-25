1981 Springbok tour 40 years on: Activists on how protests shaped their lives and Aotearoa

Pauline McKay, a staunch critic of the 1981 Springbok tour to New Zealand, was national chair of protest group Halt All Racist Tours.

Forty years ago, the Springbok tour triggered an uprising, with 150,000 people joining at least 200 demonstrations nationwide.

Some 1500 people were eventually charged with crimes as a result.

To close three months of commemorations, activists who were on the front line of protests reflect on how their lives and Aotearoa were shaped by the events of 1981.

Stuff Long batons fly as riot police turn back anti-Springbok tour demonstrations on Athletic Park.

Tigilau Ness

For Polynesian Panther Tigilau Ness, the life-altering influence of the protests can’t be disentangled from the impact of the nine months he spent in prison as a result.

Ness joined the Patu Squad, signalling he was prepared to go to prison. But after his arrest, he found there was a difference between being prepared for prison, and being there.

There was a sense of isolation for the activists who served time, he says.

In the beginning, there was a lot of hurt to work through. There was no counselling. The early processing happened shut away in his cell at Mt Eden Prison.

“When one is alone, it’s a hard thing to confront what one has done.”

David White/Stuff Tigilau Ness spent nine months in Mt Eden Prison. The protests and jail time affected him “profoundly”.

Coming to terms with charges like rioting and unlawful assembly, of the reality of rebelling against authority, took a long time.

“I struggled with that – was I the bad one, was I the guilty one?

“But then I realised that apartheid was the evil beast.”

Making peace with being on the right side of history took time. Ness says it also hardened him; once you realise what the right side of history looks like, “you can’t stop”.

“When I came out of prison I was more or less a hardened, seasoned activist.”

His eyes were opened to the injustices happening around Aotearoa. He had shown himself willing to go to prison for his beliefs, and he took that badge of honour into fighting for land rights, welfare, housing, justice, health and other Polynesian Panthers programmes.

“That’s been a learning thing all the way, and I’ve used that experience to fight for what I believe is right.”

His work continues today with the Polynesian Panthers’ Educate to Liberate programme, and he has a message for young people that he’s carried with him from his early activism.

“Don’t be afraid, and you don’t have to ask permission.

“If you feel something is not right, stand up and look around you – there’ll be people who feel the same.”

Trevor Richards

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Trevor Richards helped set up Hart (Halt All Racist Tours) to stop a 1970 rugby tour of South Africa.

Trevor Richards says the 1981 Springbok tour protests were a “battle for the soul of the nation”.

Richards, along with Tom Newnham, John Minto, Dave Wickham and others formed Halt All Racist Tours (Hart) in 1969 to protest against the proposed 1970 New Zealand tour of South Africa.

The period leading up the tour was “one of extensive social, political and cultural upheaval” in Aotearoa, he said.

It was a time of opposition to the Vietnam war and French nuclear testing in the Pacific, battles by Māori for rights, and demands for decriminalising homosexuality, said Richards, Hart’s national chair from 1969 to 1980.

“If New Zealand couldn’t make the right decision about whether we should play sport against racist teams from South Africa, what could it make the right decision about?”

From its inception, Hart had “cast its anti-racist net widely”, supporting Māori land rights and the Polynesian Panthers, he said.

“Combined with Māori involvement in the campaigns against our rugby links with South Africa helped force many Pākehā to examine the legitimacy of Māori claims of racial injustice within our own society.”

During the tour “many of us did many things that – under any other circumstances – we would never have dreamed of doing”, he said.

One of those moments was when Richards, along with 30 others, blockaded a landing strip at Wellington Airport.

Stuff Richards addressing marchers on Molesworth St.

“I’d been sounding off about apartheid for 12 years and I really started to feel like I needed to put my actions where my mouth was.”

Air New Zealand was flying the Springbok team around the country, and therefore, “they were complicit in the tour, and a target”, he said.

“We break through the perimeter fence at the southern end of the airport and march onto the tarmac. We’re marching along and then suddenly, a car springs out from the terminal building and comes racing towards us.

“That was New Zealand’s first line of defence against international terrorism. And of course, not long after the police arrived ... and of course, eventually, we were caught, arrested and spent some time in the cells.”

Richards said the tour ended a “racist relationship” not only with South Africa, the “ambassadors of apartheid”, but also with a type of New Zealand culture.

“One of the cornerstones of the old post-World War II socio-political cultural ‘rugby, racing and beer’ axis had been destroyed.”

Donna Awatere Huata

Donna Awatere Huata was arrested 18 times while protesting the Springbok tour and said she was labelled “public enemy number one” by the National Prime Minister at the time, Rob Muldoon.

For the former ACT Party MP, the protests were an important moment needed for white New Zealand to “look at its own backyard and sort out the racism here”.

Marti Friedlander Donna Awatere Huata, centre left, was a central figure of Māori activist group Ngā Tamatoa.

“It was the only time Pākehā New Zealand had made a stand on racism. When did they ever protest against the taking of our lands, or the way our children were beaten for speaking their language?” Huata said.

Huata was a central part of Māori activist group Ngā Tamatoa – whose members included Hone Harawira and Tame Iti – which, for almost a decade prior, had challenged Pākehā about their racism towards tangata whenua.

“We just ended up making the decisions, being given the right to lead the demonstrations during the tour, to decide where we would pull down fences and whatnot. And that’s really how I got involved.”

One lasting legacy of the tour was that a generation of Pākehā no longer saw Māori as “fodder for their racism” or that “New Zealand’s colonial past is OK”, she said.

“We now have an army of Pākehā who have decolonised themselves. You can never take them backward, that's what they are till they die and their children will inherit that.”

MÄori Climate Commission Donna Awatere Huata says the Springbok tour prompted an army of Pākehā to decolonise themselves.

However, Huata said despite the gains made since the tour, Māori continued to be “knocked back”.

“We’ve had a real proliferation of superficial change, but as for actual fact where it matters, things have not only stayed the same, but got worse.

“What does it take to change this colonial system?”

John Minto

The 1981 Springbok tour “forever shaped how the public see me”, John Minto says.

Minto, national organiser for Hart, notoriously became the face of police anger during the tour – riot squads infamously nicknamed their long batons “the Minto bar’.

The public view of him is forever stuck in 1981: “They see me first as an activist with a loudhailer.”

Stuff Springbok Tour protest leader John Minto before the match against Waikato was called off.

He used to be frustrated by that. In a life of activism, the Springbok protests loom no larger than any other work, he says, from opposing the bulk funding of teachers, to standing for the Mana Party, and tirelessly campaigning for the rights of Palestinians.

“The Palestinian struggle is the anti-apartheid struggle of this generation,” he says.

Being memorialised as a Springbok activist first and foremost is something he now accepts as part of the “wallpaper of my life”, and he’s generous with his time, answering dozens of letters each year from school students.

There were “lots of lessons” he took from 1981 into his later activism.

A big one was that “politicians never lead change – they only respond to changes in public opinion”.

Look at the anti-apartheid movement, anti-nuclear, women’s rights, homosexual law reform – the pattern is the same of policy following people, Minto says.

Tom Lee/Stuff John Minto at FMG Stadium Waikato. The point where anti-tour protesters broke through a perimeter fence is now the centrepiece of an interactive 84-metre display wall.

Another important lesson was “you don't get change, you never get change in society, without conflict”.

“You can only get about a third of the way with rational arguments when you’re going for policy change.”

Leafleting, showing films, generating public discussion – they’ll only get you so far. The other two-thirds has to be about “really challenging entrenched ideas and developing public debate around those things”.

For change to happen, “conflict is inevitable”, he says.

“Conflict can be as minor as an argument or as major as an uprising.”