Man goes on trial for manslaughter of father-in-law

Radford Kaea, pictured at the High Court in Rotorua on Monday, faces one charge of manslaughter over the death of his father-in-law Michael John Anderson.

The man accused of the manslaughter of Michael John Anderson during a fight on a central Rotorua road is his son-in-law, Radford Kaea.​

Kaea, 26, is on trial at the High Court in Rotorua where he faces one charge of manslaughter relating to an incident that took place on Malfroy Rd on February 1, 2020.

Anderson was pronounced dead on February 13, 2020, at Waikato Hospital after 11 days in an induced coma.

In her opening address to the jury of six men and six women, who were all masked and sitting socially distanced, Crown prosecutor Anna McConachy​ said “Radford Kaea assaulted Mr Anderson and it was that assault that caused his death”.

She said Kaea lived with Anderson’s daughter in an adjoining unit to Anderson and his wife, and that “there were tensions between them, various allegations going between the two families”.

She said an argument erupted over claims of items that had been taken from Anderson’s unit, which quickly progressed from “trading insults” to a physical altercation.

She said that when Kaea pushed Anderson’s partner to the ground, he “stepped in, he had a heated argument”.

“It’s important to note Mr Anderson was 60-years-old,” McConachy said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Radford Kaea’s manslaughter trial at the High Court in Rotorua is expected to last one week.

She also said they would hear from a witness who saw the fight outside their unit, and who would later describe the scene as the two men “punching each other”.

“A full on fist fight, Mr Kaea was getting the better of Mr Anderson. Two good punches to Mr Anderson’s face made him fall to the ground.”

McConachy said Kaea then picked up Anderson before throwing him down onto the concrete pavement two times.

“After he threw Mr Anderson a second time, he ran to his car and with his partner left the scene.”

McConachy said that at the time Kaea weighed around 120kg, “Anderson half of that”.

She said a later post mortem found Anderson’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma injury to the head.

The jury will also hear from Kaea himself, she said, in the form of a police interview in which he was asked about throwing Anderson.

“On a scale of one to 10 ... [ten being strongest] when he threw him the second time it would have been a 10, ‘because I was mad’.

“I was mad and everything happened,” Kaea told police.

McConachy said the Crown was not alleging Kaea intended to kill his father-in-law, but “it’s clear those assaults resulted in Mr Anderson’s death”.

She also warned the jury about what she described as “red herrings” they may hear during the trial.

“There might be evidence about drinking, drug abuse, families not getting on, unusual family dynamics,” she said.

“This trial isn’t about how Radford Kaea lived his life and Mr Anderson lived his life ... it’s about what happened during five minutes on February 1, 2020.”

The jury also heard a brief address from defence lawyer Scott Mills, who said this was “a case about self-defence”.

He said the law allowed people to use reasonable force to protect themselves and others, “and that force is legal”.

Mills said it was the Crown’s duty to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Kaea “wasn’t acting in self-defence”.

The trial is scheduled to last one week and hear evidence from 16 witnesses.