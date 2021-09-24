Second Public Interest Journalism funding round provides $18 million for 110 journalist roles
The second funding round of NZ On Air’s Public Interest Journalism Fund has provided $18m for 110 journalists roles, mostly for two years.
Successful applicants included RNZ, which will receive up to about $3.55m, NZME with up to almost $3m, Stuff with up to nearly $2.8m, and Māori Television with up to nearly $1.6m.
Stuff Head of News Mark Stevens said the funding would be used to support journalism in two key areas for Stuff; coverage of local affairs and coverage of te Ao Māori, deepening Stuff's already strong commitment in these areas.
NZ On Air head of journalism Raewyn Rasch said funding journalists back into newsrooms particularly at regional and local levels would help redress the drastic reduction in journalist numbers in the past few years and ensure the sector had the workforce to deliver strong public interest journalism.
READ MORE:
* Te reo Māori news more than a language revitalisation tool
* Journalism lecturer says community papers should be essential
* Rise of Facebook and Google and failed NZME/Stuff merger threaten regional journalism
The new funding includes an expansion of the pre-existing Local Democracy Reporter scheme, and a new Open Justice – Te Pātiti scheme to fill gaps in court reporting.
Combined with the first funding round, $29m had now been committed to a mix of journalism roles, defined journalism projects, and industry development initiatives, NZ On Air said in a statement.
The 63 applications in the second round had sought close to $47m for 311 roles.
Role-based funding was designed to support the revitalisation of the industry, to address ‘news deserts’ and deficits in coverage of matters of importance to New Zealanders, NZ On Air said. Statistics NZ figures showed that the number of journalists halved between 2006 and 2018.
Funded roles in the second round were spread across the country, and would go some way to address deficits in reporting for specific ethnic communities or issues.
The Government announced the fund – worth $55m over three years – in February, saying it was for projects that media outlets were able to show filled a public interest service and would otherwise be at risk or not produced without this fund's support.
Details of the second round of funding (all for two years unless otherwise stated):
- Stuff, 20 x Community and Pou Tiaki roles for Stuff publications, up to $2,789,240
- RNZ, 20 x Local Democracy Reporting roles for 26 publications/platforms, up to $3,554,000
- NZME, 15 x roles for Open Justice - Te Pātiti scheme for 11 publications, up to $2,995,702
- Māori Television, 7 x roles for Māori Television, up to $1,593,000
- School Road Publishing, 1 x role for Woman magazine, up to $189,660
- SunPix, 2 x roles for TP+, up to $273,600
- Times Media, 1 x role for Local Matters, up to $150,148
- Crux Publishing, 1 x role for Crux, up to $151,200
- The Spinoff, 2 x roles for The Spinoff, up to $427,800
- Ashburton Guardian, 1 x role for the Ashburton Guardian, up to $150,000
- Central App, 1 x role for Central App, for one year, up to $31,200
- North & South, 1 x role for North & South Media, up to $230,000
- Newsroom, 4 x roles for Newsroom and 1 x shared role Newsroom and North & South, up to $528,316
- Allied Press, 4 x roles for Otago Daily Times and other Allied Press properties, up to $711,797
- Valley Media, 1 x role for The Valley Profile, up to $127,096
- The Gisborne Herald, 1 x role for The Gisborne Herald, up to $183,240
- Metro Media Group, 1 x part-time role for Metro Magazine, up to $47,600
- Mana Trust, 4 x roles for E-Tangata, up to $650,000
- Kiwi Media Publishing, 4 x roles for The Indian Weekender, up to $705,000
- National Pacific Radio Trust, 4 x roles for Pacific Media Network, for one year, up to $275,000
- Television New Zealand, 2 x roles for TVNZ News, for one year, up to $206,000
- Te Reo Irirangi O Te Hiku O Te Ika, 1 x role for Te Reo Irirangi O Te Hiku O Te Ika, up to $176,200
- Very Nice Productions, 1 x role for Local Focus, for one year, up to $105,000
- UMA Broadcasting, 6.5 x roles for Radio Waatea, for one year, up to $774,000
- Discovery New Zealand, 3 x roles for Newshub, up to $695,560