Second Public Interest Journalism funding round provides $18 million for 110 journalist roles

The second funding round of NZ On Air’s Public Interest Journalism Fund has provided $18m for 110 journalists roles, mostly for two years.

Successful applicants included RNZ, which will receive up to about $3.55m, NZME with up to almost $3m, Stuff with up to nearly $2.8m, and Māori Television with up to nearly $1.6m.

Stuff Head of News Mark Stevens said the funding would be used to support journalism in two key areas for Stuff; coverage of local affairs and coverage of te Ao Māori, deepening Stuff's already strong commitment in these areas.

NZ On Air head of journalism Raewyn Rasch said funding journalists back into newsrooms particularly at regional and local levels would help redress the drastic reduction in journalist numbers in the past few years and ensure the sector had the workforce to deliver strong public interest journalism.

The new funding includes an expansion of the pre-existing Local Democracy Reporter scheme, and a new Open Justice – Te Pātiti scheme to fill gaps in court reporting.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF/Stuff Stuff reporter Matthew Littlewood (right) working on a transport story in Timaru. With him are Environment Canterbury deputy chairman Peter Scott and ECan community transport advisor Isabelle Bromham. (file pic)

Combined with the first funding round, $29m had now been committed to a mix of journalism roles, defined journalism projects, and industry development initiatives, NZ On Air said in a statement.

The 63 applications in the second round had sought close to $47m for 311 roles.

Role-based funding was designed to support the revitalisation of the industry, to address ‘news deserts’ and deficits in coverage of matters of importance to New Zealanders, NZ On Air said. Statistics NZ figures showed that the number of journalists halved between 2006 and 2018.

Funded roles in the second round were spread across the country, and would go some way to address deficits in reporting for specific ethnic communities or issues.

The Government announced the fund – worth $55m over three years – in February, saying it was for projects that media outlets were able to show filled a public interest service and would otherwise be at risk or not produced without this fund's support.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Part of the aim of the new funding round is to fill gaps in court reporting.

