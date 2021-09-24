AA leaves elderly couple stranded for two hours on busy road till cops come to rescue

Elderly couple fuming after being stranded on roadside when AA failed to get them home.

When their damaged car left Christine Philps​, husband Morris, Rocket the dog and their friend stuck on the side of the Kaimai Rd, the trio, all aged over 70, weren’t too worried – after all they were AA members.

She didn’t expect to spend the next two hours by the side of the road, only for police to eventually take them to Matamata, then finally to their home in Cambridge.

The drama began for the trio on Monday when they were returning from a shopping trip to Mt Maunganui.

“A truck had broken down, all the bits flew off the truck, hit our car and damaged our radiator,” Christine said.

She said she was in shock after the incident, but called the AA.

“They can take care of us, make sure we get to our destination.”

At least that’s what she thought.

“But he kept ringing back, saying how many people?”

Eventually, to her horror, Christine was told “we just can’t take you in the [AA] vehicle, we just can’t do it.”

This was despite her plea that “you can’t leave us by the side of the road”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cambridge couple Morris and Christine Philps thought the AA membership their daughter got them would get them out of a roadside jam, and didn’t expect to wait two hours before police eventually stepped in and took them home.

In the end she was told they simply wouldn't all fit in the AA vehicle as it only had two seats. The AA also later told her they should have arranged a taxi for the stranded trio.

She has not been left impressed.

“We’re elderly, left on the side of the road for two hours,” she said.

She also said she was concerned this could be happening to other people.

“How many other elderly people are left on the side of the road?”

The AA’s general manager, roadside solutions, Bashir​ Khan, told Stuff they had extended their “sincerest apologies” to Christine, and that they wanted to issue a public apology.

“We pride ourselves on our high standards of service, and I’m very sorry that we did not meet those standards in this instance, and for the inconveniences caused to Mrs Philps as a result,” he said.

“As Mrs Philps was in a private vehicle when the incident occurred, her standard AA Membership conditions applied to the callout, meaning transport of Mrs Philps, her passengers and her vehicle 50kms to her home were not covered.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Morris, Christine Philps and Rocket the Dog are now in the process of looking for another insurer after their experience with the AA.

“However, as Mrs Philps also has AA Motorhome Plus which covers her motorhome, our team decided in this instance to arrange this transport for her. At Alert Level 2, our local towing partner has chosen not to carry passengers with them, so they collected the vehicle only, and we intended to arrange a taxi for Mrs Philps.

“To our regret, however, unfortunately the taxi booking was not processed correctly, and it was not until later in the afternoon that this was identified at which point Mrs Philps advised she no longer required transport to get home.”

Khan said the company was “actively coaching the people involved on their responsibilities in these areas” and he said a review was underway of their systems to ensure this does not happen again.

Christine was blunt in her assessment of the AA’s apology.

“It’s bull****.”

“It’s only because you’ve [Stuff] been in touch.”

She said she was only contacted “about ten minutes ago”.

“Our kids think we’re safe, but we weren’t.”

They’re also in the process of finding a new roadside cover provider.

Correction: This story has been updated to indicate the Philps’ issue was with AA Membership and not AA Insurance who are a separate company.