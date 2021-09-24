One person injured in serious crash in Taita, Lower Hutt

The crash happened on the intersection of Taita Dr and High St.

Police are responding to a crash in Lower Hutt where one person is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

On Friday evening police said it was responding to the single-vehicle crash, at the intersection of Taita Dr and High St in the suburb of Taita.

Emergency services were first notified about 4.43pm.

One person was reportedly seriously injured.

READ MORE:

* Robber takes prescription drugs, police extremely concerned

* Police on hunt for runaways who ditched car and evaded capture in Wellington

* Car and motorbike collide in Lower Hutt



The Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area as delays were likely, police said.