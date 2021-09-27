Five easy phrases to start learning Mandarin in NZ Chinese Language Week

New Zealand Chinese Language Week is September 26 to October 2. Here's what it's all about in 2021.

How hard can it be to learn five short Chinese phrases in five days?

New Zealand Chinese Language Week is giving everyone a chance to find out.

Each of the five phrases is presented in a brief animated video. Master them and you’ll be able to say hello to a group in Mandarin, tell people your name, say thank you and you’re welcome, and tell people you need something.

NZCLW There are five very simple phrases to learn - but you can also have fun with a few short sentences in each lesson

There’s also a social media component to the challenge, with people encouraged to post clips of themselves giving the phrases a go on Facebook, Instagram or Tiktok.

People are also encouraged to challenge their friends to have a go, with participants going into a prize draw. Click here for details of the #5days5phrasesChallenge.

Here are the five phrases:

I am called/my name is

NZCLW Phrase 1: Introducing yourself is a great way to start to learn a new language.

The first lesson shows you how to tell someone your name, and ask them for their name.

Hello everyone

NZCLW Phrase 2: It always help to be able to say g'day.

Lesson two also shows you how to say hello to a group, ask how they are, and remark on the wonderful weather.

I need something

NZCLW Phrase 3: Learning to ask for something.

This lesson shows you how to tell someone you need directions to the bus stop.

Thank you

NZCLW Phrase 4: Manners are always important.

As well as the phrase for thank you, this lesson also shows you how to compliment someone on the quality of their Chinese.

You’re welcome

NZCLW Phrase 5: Responding in kind is a good way to be polite.

With the fifth lesson, you get to hear how to ask directions to the dumpling restaurant, and to point out to a person asking for directions that the thing they’re looking for is just behind them.