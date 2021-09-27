Five easy phrases to start learning Mandarin in NZ Chinese Language Week
How hard can it be to learn five short Chinese phrases in five days?
New Zealand Chinese Language Week is giving everyone a chance to find out.
Each of the five phrases is presented in a brief animated video. Master them and you’ll be able to say hello to a group in Mandarin, tell people your name, say thank you and you’re welcome, and tell people you need something.
There’s also a social media component to the challenge, with people encouraged to post clips of themselves giving the phrases a go on Facebook, Instagram or Tiktok.
People are also encouraged to challenge their friends to have a go, with participants going into a prize draw. Click here for details of the #5days5phrasesChallenge.
Here are the five phrases:
I am called/my name is
The first lesson shows you how to tell someone your name, and ask them for their name.
Hello everyone
Lesson two also shows you how to say hello to a group, ask how they are, and remark on the wonderful weather.
I need something
This lesson shows you how to tell someone you need directions to the bus stop.
Thank you
As well as the phrase for thank you, this lesson also shows you how to compliment someone on the quality of their Chinese.
You’re welcome
With the fifth lesson, you get to hear how to ask directions to the dumpling restaurant, and to point out to a person asking for directions that the thing they’re looking for is just behind them.