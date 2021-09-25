Covid-19: Latest locations of interest as of September 25

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says there are nine new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

A superette, a grocery store and a truck repair shop are the latest additions to the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest on Saturday.

Clover Park’s Othello Superette has been marked as having potential Covid-19 exposure events on September 14, 16 and 17, while Farro Fresh in Epsom was also exposed on September 20.

They joined Kainga Ora Apartments in Parnell and a supermarket in Flat Bush which were added earlier in the day.

The Parnell apartments location has been marked as having potential exposure events from September 18 to 20.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Latest locations of interest as of September 24

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, September 23

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak, September 23



Meanwhile, anyone who visited the Tai Ping Asian Supermarket in Flat Bush on September 16 is being asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Also added to the list was Favona’s All Truck Fix due to a possible exposure on September 16.

People who have been at exposure locations are being asked to get a test if Covid-19 symptoms develop.

The latest additions, both in Auckland, have brought the total number of locations to 145.

In a press conference on Thursday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the suburb of Mt Wellington had been added to the suburbs of interest list.

Mt Eden, Massey and Papatoetoe have since been removed from the list.

Residents of Māngere, Clover Park, Favona, Manurewa and Ōtara are still being encouraged to get tested for Covid-19, whether symptomatic or not.

Anyone who has visited any of the locations at the specified times are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks after the date of exposure and get tested if symptoms develop.

Those who develop symptoms are asked to stay at home until a negative test result has been received, and for an additional 24 hours after symptoms disappear.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.