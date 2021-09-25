Down syndrome community 'shocked to the core' by death of Lena Zhang Harrap

People with Down syndrome and their families are being urged not to let the alleged murder of Lena Zhang Harrap stop them from seeking independence and being a part of their communities.

New Zealand Down Syndrome Association (NZDSA) national executive officer Zandra Vaccarino said the traumatic event had shaken their community to the core.

Zhang, 27, was found dead on Ōwairaka/Mt Albert on Wednesday, hours after she had left her home to go on a daily morning walk.

StarJam/Supplied Lena Zhang Harrap was found dead near a domain in Mt Albert, on Wednesday September 22.

Zhang, who had Down syndrome and was visually impaired, lived in the inner-Auckland suburb of Mt Albert with her family. She was independent and relished walking the familiar streets of her neighbourhood.

A 31-year-old man charged with Zhang’s murder appeared in court on Friday and was granted interim name suppression.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff People have laid flowers and notes for Zhang on Ōwairaka/Mt Albert.

Vaccarino said the Down syndrome community was heartbroken for Zhang’s family and friends, and hoped the wider community would continue to surround them with love and support.

“Lena’s death has shocked our community to the core and many parents have expressed increased fear and anxiety about giving their children with Down syndrome the independence any person deserves," Vaccarino said.

“We totally understand this sentiment, but we want to encourage all families not to give into this fear by keeping their loved ones at home.”

She said disabled people were safer when they participated in their community and not isolated, as highlighted by the current work of the Royal Commission into Abuse.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police say they will complete their scene examination in Mt Albert on Saturday where Zhang’s body was found. (File image)

Vaccarino said Zhang was a wonderful example of someone who was fully immersed in her local community.

“This crime has sent shock waves through New Zealand as we grapple with the fact that a perpetrator targeted Lena because of an imbalance in power.

“We hope that this crime will galvanise a collective response to take action to put safeguards in place in our communities so that disabled people can continue to be fully included in our community.”

She said leading a full independent life was a human right for disabled people, and inclusive communities were safer and healthier communities.

On Friday night, the NZDSA and other disability groups came together on a Zoom meeting where families in their community were able to share and talk about their shock and anxiety.

Police on Saturday said they would complete the examination of the Mt Albert scene and thanked everyone for helping support their investigation.

They are still seeking any sightings of the vehicle, a white 2004 Hyundai station wagon with the registration EGZ962, used by the alleged offender.

The vehicle has distinctive brown tape around the left rear window.