Covid-19: Aucklanders urged to stay local during first weekend back at level 3

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the latest Covid-19 case numbers are encouraging, but asks Aucklanders to continue following level 3 rules.

Police have urged Aucklanders to stay local and keep to their bubbles as sunny weather greeted the city’s first weekend back in alert level 3

A spokeswoman said they were pleased with how Aucklanders had responded to restrictions so far, and that the overall high level of compliance had been great since Friday.

But popular spots like Browns Bay, on Auckland’s North Shore, were busy on Saturday as people headed outside to enjoy the fine weather.

GEORGIA FORRESTER/Stuff Police say they will carry out visibility patrols to ensure alert level 3 restrictions are followed at popular locations like Browns Bay, which was busy on Saturday.

The police spokeswoman urged Aucklanders to keep complying with restrictions for the remainder of the weekend, and the rest of level 3.

“Police in Tāmaki Makaurau will carry out visibility patrols to help ensure everyone continues to adhere to alert level 3 restrictions this weekend,” she said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Many Aucklanders have made their way to Ōrewa Beach to enjoy the weather.

“That means staying local, keeping bubbles tight and maintaining physical distance from others when exercising outdoors, accessing essential services or collecting takeaways.”

Checkpoint staff reported no significant incidents or issues overnight and there were no further Covid-19 prosecutions in the 24 hours ending 5pm.

But since alert level 3 came into place, three people in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki have been charged with a total of three offences as of Friday.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Ōrewa Beach was busy on Saturday, Auckland’s first day back at alert level 3.

One was for failing to comply with order (Covid-19), another for failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction, and one was a Health Act breach.

In the same time period, one person was formally warned.

The spokesperson said police received a total of 402 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki.

“Now is not the time to lose sight of why these restrictions are in place and jeopardise everyone’s efforts to date.”