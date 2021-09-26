World War II veterans, aged 102 and 100, honoured in Southland

World War II veterans Les King, 100, left, Tom Johnstone, 102, were the guests of honour at a Winton RSA function on Saturday.

The Winton RSA has honoured its oldest ex-servicemen - Tom Johnstone, 102, and Les King, 100.

King turned 100 on Wednesday, while Johnstone is closing in on his 103rd birthday in November.

Winton RSA president John Reynolds said Saturday’s function was arranged to celebrate both men being centenarians.

“I don’t think there’d be many clubs in New Zealand that would have two World War II veterans alive at the moment. We decided to celebrate it and recognise what they’ve done for us over the years.”

Both men were alert and good conversationalists, Reynolds said.

King, who was a rifleman, served nearly four years at the war, initially in the Pacific and then in Italy.

Johnstone had the role of gunner in an ammunition truck and was at The Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy. He was away for three years.

Neither King nor Johnstone suffered injuries at the war.

After the war ended in September 1945, Johnstone trialled for the Kiwis in Italy. The Kiwis were a rugby team, made up of New Zealand servicemen, that toured Great Britain and New Zealand.

Johnstone wasn’t selected for the team.

He never married, unlike King who tied the knot with wife Flossie in 1946. They had six children. Flossie died four years ago.

“She was a good worker, a good lady ... I miss her,” King said.

Johnstone is patron of the Winton RSA.

Neither he nor King knew what the secret was to reaching 100 or older.

But King had advice for young people: “Keep out of trouble, mind your own business ... we’ve got enough troublemakers in the world without adding to them.”