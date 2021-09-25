No winner as Lotto top prize rolls over to $18 million

Once again no one has managed to claim the top prize, so it will grow even bigger.

Lotto’s top prize has ballooned up to $18 million after no one took home the Powerball on Saturday evening.

It will now roll over to Wednesday’s draw.

But while no one struck the top prize, four players took home $250,000 with Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at Vincent Street Superette in Auckland, Paper Plus Taupō in Taupō and on MyLotto to two players from Auckland.

No one took home the Strike Four either, which will be $600,000 on Wednesday.

Covid-19 has put a slight dampener on Lotto draws as none can take place while Auckland remains at alert level 3.

Instead, Lotto is using computer-generated draws for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

Lotto counters in Auckland stores that offer essential services may open.