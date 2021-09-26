Small home 'burned to the ground' in Centre Bush, Southland

Emergency crews were unable to save the home, which burned to the ground. (File photo)

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in Centre Bush, Southland, on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews from Winton, Dipton and Browns were called to the property, 45 kilometres north of Invercargill, at 3.45 pm.

The 15 square metres home on Avon Road North was engulfed by flames by the time crews arrived, the spokesperson said.

The house “burned to the ground”.

A fire investigator returned to the scene on Sunday morning.