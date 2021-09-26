One person dead after single-vehicle collision in Southland

One person has died in a crash in Southland, police say. (File photo)

One person has died following a single-vehicle collision on Mossburn Five Rivers Road in Southland.

Another person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified of the single-vehicle collision at 4.58 pm.

The vehicle appeared to be off the road, the spokesperson said.

Motorists were earlier asked to avoid the area as delays were likely.