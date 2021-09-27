Three brothers in car seen racing with others before fatal Christchurch crash

Mark Nicholl Jnr and Will Clark were killed when the car they were in collided with a ute in Christchurch on Saturday.

A car involved in a crash that killed two men in Christchurch was seen racing other vehicles moments earlier.

Mark Nicholl Jnr and Will Clark died when the Subaru WRX they were passengers in collided with an Isuzu ute on Halswell Junction Rd, near the intersection with Shands Rd, in Hornby shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday.

Nicholl Jnr, the father of young children including a newborn, was one of three brothers in the car. Shanan Nicholl was critically injured and remains in a coma in Christchurch Hospital. Jayden Nicholl was also seriously injured.

Mark Nicholl Jnr was killed in a crash on Halswell Junction Rd, near the intersection of Shands Rd, in Christchurch.

The ute’s two occupants were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

A witness told Stuff he was driving home from work about 7.35pm when he saw several cars drive past at “very high speeds” near Halswell Junction Rd.

Two people were killed when a Subaru WRX collided with a ute on Saturday night.

He then saw the Subaru try to overtake another vehicle. Both were travelling at speed.

Two hundred metres past the intersection, the witness came across the aftermath of the crash.

Another witness said he heard a car revving, tyres screeching and “a huge metal crunch” when the crash happened.

The second witness, who did not want to be named, said it sounded like the car was travelling at high speed when he heard the revving. He then heard the sound of tyres screeching for about six seconds before hearing the impact of the two vehicles colliding.

Flowers were among numerous tributes placed at the scene of a fatal weekend crash on Halswell Junction Rd.

A wooden cross has been placed at the site of the crash with the words Mark Jnr R.I.P inscribed .

Online tributes have described Mark Nicholl Jnr as a ‘cheeky’ father. One family member said she was still in shock.

“You cheeky bugger. You certainly were one hell of a guy.”

Another described the loss as “unimaginable”.

A tribute to victim Mark Nicholl Jnr at the crash site on Halswell Junction Rd on Monday.

One family member said it was every parent’s worst nightmare to receive a call telling them three of their children were in a crash.

She urged Shanan Nicoll to keep fighting for his life.

“We can’t lose you as well even though Mark would love his brother by his side. You’re not ready yet.”

The crash follows several recent accidents believed to have been caused by excessive speed.

Emergency services were at Halswell Junction Rd, near the intersection of Shands Rd in Hornby, following the crash on Saturday.

Keegan Sullivan, 20, died when two vehicles collided on Sumner Rd, between Old Sumner Lyttelton and Evans Pass roads, near Lyttelton.

Speed and alcohol were believed to be a factor in the single-vehicle crash that killed Jordan Neal on Bridle Path Rd on September 18.

Police also believe speed was involved in the Timaru crash that claimed the life of five teenagers.

There have been at least 35 crashes recorded at, or near, the intersection of Halswell Junction Rd and Shands Rd since January 2000, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crash data.

Of those, one resulted in a fatality when a truck and cyclist collided at the intersection in May. Another resulted in serious injuries, while 13 were minor and the rest were non-injury.

The Nicholl family declined to comment on the crash.