Critical worker shortage and staff poaching highlighted in Southland report

Southland Regional Skills Leadership Group co-chairman Paul Marshall says part of the group's role will be to help recognise the potential of the 2000 youth in the region who currently are not in education, training or employment.

Critical skills shortages across “all sectors” in Southland have resulted in aggressive staff poaching within the region, a regional workforce report says.

The Southland Murihiku Workforce Demand report, authored by Sarah Hannan and Janette Malcolm, says strong economic headwinds bearing down on the region include the possible closure of the Tiwai smelter in three years, the ongoing impact of Covid-19, the unavailability of migrant workers and continued global economic uncertainty.

“It’s hard to know where to start in telling the story of how dire the situation is in terms of worker shortages and supply chain delays coupled with price increases and our ageing workforce,” the report begins.

Almost all businesses in Southland are crying out for more staff, it says.

Staff shortages are impacting bottom lines, with a business survey revealing 84 per cent of companies do not have enough staff, and of those, 75 per cent say the shortages are impacting their businesses.

“There are acute and critical skills shortages across all sectors [including] engineers, planners, project managers, mid level managers, farming, health professionals and all trades,” the report says.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: The cost of keeping New Zealand safe

* Chamber of Commerce makes submission over migrant visa concerns

* Southland's business harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few



Aggressive staff poaching is happening in sectors where labour shortages are acute and businesses desperate, according to the report.

Remuneration expectations are increasing and the lack of experienced staff of five-plus years will escalate with the looming retirement of a “significant number of workers”.

Negative perceptions of Southland were the most reported barrier to attracting people to Southland, with its “poor climate” highlighted, while some employers were unable to be competitive around salary compared to other regions.

Housing and rental costs weren’t as appealing as they used to be.

Suggestions to recruit and retain staff included making parental leave options more appealing, developing social networks for newcomers, putting more focus into the wellbeing of staff, investigating the potential in the refugee community, having more flexible working rosters and conditions, and developing a youth strategy to understand why so many Southland youth were not in the workforce

The report says Southland has 2000 15 to 24-year-olds not in employment, education or training.

Paul Marshall, who was co-chairman of the group charged with developing the report, said it made sobering reading.

He would also co-chair the Southland Regional Skills Leadership Group which will use the just-released report as a foundation to produce a Southland workforce plan in the next 10 months.

“Our principle task is to produce a regional workforce plan which will identify the workforce demand and the workforce supply. And if there’s a mismatch, as we believe there is ... how can we align those two.”

Part of the group's role would be to help recognise the potential of the 2000 disengaged youth in the region, he said.

It was too early to say how that would be done, but the “under utilisation” of the young men and women was on the group’s radar.

We have 2000 rangatahi [youth] now in Southland, who are not engaged, not employed, and part of the regional skills leadership group’s role is to recognise that potential and do something about it.”

Helping the youngsters move from poverty to training and employment would make a vast difference to themselves and to the Southland community, he said.

The Southland Regional Skills Leadership Group would also advise on what tertiary training courses should be provided in Southland to meet the workforce demand.

“And over the next few months we will be reaching out to all the different employing sectors within the Southland Murihiku economy to make sure their demand for labour is recognised,” Marshall said.

Another report prepared for Great South, by Infometrics, has identified risks and opportunities

related to freshwater and carbon regulation, the looming closure of Tiwai and opportunities for alternative industries such as aquaculture, production of hydrogen and the development of a data centre.