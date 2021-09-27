Prince Charles and Camilla make secret donation to Westport flood relief

Prince Charles greets well-wishers in Westport during a Royal tour of New Zealand and Australia in 2015.

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have given a secret donation to Westport’s flood relief fund.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said the royal couple made the donation to Buller’s Mayoral Relief Fund to help residents affected by the flood that inundated the West Coast town in July.

He said at the request of His Royal Highness the amount would not be disclosed.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A quad bike makes its way up Derby St in Westport as floodwaters inundate the area in July.

About 500 homes were damaged by the flood, resulting in provisional insurance costs of about $85 million.

The Mayoral Relief Fund has received more than $500,000 in government funding and donations. It has paid out about $300,000 so far, with the rest earmarked for uninsured people.

Cleine said some residents had lost everything and would be unable to return home for a long time.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Stuff visited various members of the Westport community to see how the recovery is going.

“It is very thoughtful of them to contribute to the Mayoral Relief Fund. I have thanked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for their generosity on behalf of our community.”

The heir to the throne visited Westport in November 2015 and charmed the crowds during a walk along the main street.

He also visited the now-closed West Coast Brewery to sample beer and whitebait patties, which he described as a perfect combination.