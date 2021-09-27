Questions over whether diving equipment contributed to man's death in Fiordland

Police testing of a piece of diving equipment has been called into question at an inquest into the death of an Australian visitor during a crayfishing dive in Fiordland.

The police national dive squad’s report implied Andrew John Hutchinson’s regulator – which belonged to a dive charter operation – was free-flowing and required servicing.

But the charter owner, Derek Brown, told the inquest police tested the regulator five weeks after taking it. The delay would have caused the regulator to free-flow if it was left full of salt water.

Regulators were sensitive pieces of equipment that needed to be washed out every day to keep them functioning properly, he said.

Coroner Marcus Elliott is hearing evidence about Hutchinson’s death in Dusky Sound on April 26, 2017.

His partner on that dive, Roger Talbot, gave evidence by video-link to the hearing in Christchurch, telling of the incident as they were catching crayfish, with the charter boat MV Pembroke above.

Talbot, who was a rescue diver and instructor, said he saw Hutchinson sinking to the bottom, 15 metres down, a few minutes into the dive. He had lost his regulator from his mouth.

“It didn’t look like he was trying to find [the regulator]. It was more of a panicked flail. He was not grabbing at his face.”

Hutchinson and his wife Linda were visiting from Australia and had flown by plane and helicopter to reach their diving area in Fiordland, going on a seven-day charter boat trip with two or three dives planned per day.

He was an experienced diver, but the day before his death he had returned to the boat and told his wife he had been a little bit sick into his regulator. “I don’t know why,” he told her.

KATE EVANS/Stuff Dusky Sound, as seen on a Heritage Expeditions tour.

Others had noticed he had blood on him. When Talbot mentioned it to him, he said, “Really?” and wiped it away. Talbot said he had had bleeding noses before himself.

Brown said the dive had gone ahead in ideal conditions. If someone had told him Hutchinson had vomited into his regulator, he would have been concerned, but people bleeding from the nose during dives was “reasonably common” because of the pressures on their nasal blood vessels, he said.

When Talbot surfaced with Hutchinson, who was unresponsive, they got him onto the back of the boat and got his mask off, Brown said. They carried out CPR, used a defibrillator, and administered oxygen while calling for a helicopter and medical assistance.

After Hutchinson’s death, Brown checked his dive gear and found his tank was still very full and both of his regulators were working correctly. He took air samples off the tank, which he handed to police, and a laboratory. The testing showed no issues.

“I believe that everything that could have been done, was done,” Brown said.

He took issue with a report by the police national dive squad that implied Hutchinson’s regulator was “free-flowing” and required servicing, which may have caused panic and alarm.

“I consider it implausible and incorrect,” he said, adding the regulator was near new and within service requirements.

It was working fine in the days up to the incident. Any difficulties would have been found in those days in checks by the diver and his diving buddy, Brown said.

The five-week gap between the incident and police testing the regulator was a major concern.

He said he checked the regulator every time he filled a dive tank. It was the diver’s responsibility to check the regulators for leaks before beginning their dive, and when they reached the 6m level on the dive.

Linda Hutchinson asked about a hissing noise as they got her husband onto the back of the boat – a noise coming from the regulator or tank. Talbot and Brown said they had not heard that.

The inquest is continuing on Tuesday.