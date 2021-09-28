Dog attack victim relieved it was not a child being savaged

An Upper Hutt woman was left shaken after a late-night dog attack. The dog's owner did nothing to help her.

An Upper Hutt woman savaged by a dog says she's just relieved it was not a child being attacked.

The victim, who Stuff agreed not to identify, came home late from work on Friday night when the dog attacked without warning.

There are seven dogs on her neighbour’s property, one of which leapt at her face as she tried to get into her own house.

“Everyone is scared of [the owner] and his dogs.”

READ MORE:

* Attack dog 'aggressive' in the past, Foxton victim says

* Pregnant dog attack victim wants both dogs destroyed (graphic warning)

* Dog attack victim: 'I had nothing but love for my dog'

* Dog attack victim says owners must be prosecuted



Putting an arm up to protect her face, the dog “locked” on to her elbow.

What really shocked her was the response of the dog’s owner. Arriving on a bike, he did nothing to help or offer an apology.

“When he saw my arm he told me that I had better go and wash that under cold water.”

He then went back down his driveway and spoke to his partner about what had happened.

“They just did not give shivers that their dog had mauled me. That is just bizarre.”

Shaken and angry, she is annoyed her complaints to the council had been ignored.

“Luckily it was not a child ... that is all I had on my mind.”

Hutt City Council director of regulatory services Richard Harbord confirmed the council had received previous complaints and was investigating the Friday night attack.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Lisa Sturm, the director of Sit Happens dog training and vice-president of the Association of Pet Dog Trainers New Zealand, says having a dog put down is rarely necessary and should be the very last resort. (Video first published in January 2021)

He was reluctant to comment on specifics, but said for the council to investigate dog attacks complainants need to be prepared to make a statement.

Without the supporting evidence, he said it was hard for the council to take action, which could include classifying a dog as dangerous or removing it from the property.

The council has spoken to the woman’s neighbour previously about the number of dogs on his property and he had removed some.

In severe dog attacks, Harbord said people could complain directly to the police.

As well as her physical injuries, the victim said her jacket was ripped. She is now reluctant to go outside.

“I am just fed up. I am now injured and can't go to work. I have a loss of earnings and had to pay to go to the after hours, and pay for antibiotics.”

She will be off work for eight days and is concerned the dog is still on the property and could attack someone else.

“I have made over 20 calls and council have done nothing about removing those dogs.”

Her neighbours had also phoned the council without getting a response, she said.

After enquiries from Stuff, the council rang her acknowledging her complaints.

“They did admit that I had made over 20 complaints. They were extremely apologetic and wished they could have done more.”

Figures released by ACC for 2020 show nationwide $5.8 million was paid out for dog-related injuries.

Police confirmed they were informed of the incident but did not attend.