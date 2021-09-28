No supermarket on the horizon for empty site in central Christchurch

This site on the corner of Manchester St and Salisbury St is owned by Foodstuffs, but don’t expect to see a supermarket being built anytime soon.

Until the local council completes a road upgrade, Foodstuffs will not be building a supermarket on a large piece of land it owns in central Christchurch.

Foodstuffs’ South Island company, the parent company of New World and Pak’nSave supermarkets, owns the half-a-hectare site at 300 Manchester St, which is on the corner with Salisbury St and neighbours an existing Briscoes store. It has a rateable value of $4 million.

The company said development can “begin in earnest” once the one-way Salisbury St has been converted to a two-way street, an idea that was originally put forward during plans to revitalise the city in the aftermath of the Christchurch earthquakes.

But the council said while it has planned to do an upgrade of Salisbury St, that may not necessarily include making the street two-way.

READ MORE:

* Foodstuffs accused of hypocrisy over Buy NZ Made campaign

* Is New Zealand's supermarket duopoly ripping us off?

* Planned new Pak'n Save supermarket in Christchurch would cater for disasters



Antoinette Laird, head of corporate affairs at Foodstuffs, said two-way access along Salisbury St was “fundamental for safe and convenient customer and delivery access”.

“We look forward to when the Christchurch City Council brings this change to fruition and plans for the development [of the supermarket] can begin in earnest,” Laird said.

However, the council's acting head of transport, Lynette Ellis, said funding for the upgrade was only set aside for between 2025 and 2031. She said the council hoped to bring some funding forward to this year for a scheme design and cost analysis.

Following that, the scheme would need to go to public consultation and have a detailed design before construction could begin.

“The timing of this will depend on when budget is available in the Long Term Plan,” she said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Central city councillor Jake McLellan says Foodstuffs should bite the bullet and get on with development.

Central city councillor Jake McLellan wrote to Foodstuffs earlier this year and encouraged them to get on with building a supermarket at the site.

Foodstuffs South Island chief executive Steve Anderson replied to McLellan in July, telling him that they were not able to make a decision about the development for a number of reasons, including the “likelihood and timing of the two-waying of Salisbury St”.

McLellan told Stuff he thought Foodstuffs was land-banking.

He believed Foodstuffs’ views on Salisbury St were just an excuse and accessibility to the site was not an issue.

“I think invest early and actually help the city get to that population density a bit quicker,” he said in reference to the council’s goal of growing the central city’s population to 20,000 by 2028.

“If they want to bring forward their plans to develop that supermarket, I’m personally happy to advocate, and I’m quietly confident that we could probably bring [the upgrade] forward.

“It would be great if Foodstuffs bit the bullet.”

Marjorie Manthei, a spokeswoman for the Victoria Neighbourhood Association, said locals would be keen customers.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Foodstuffs, the parent company of New World and Pak’nSave supermarkets, says it won’t be building a supermarket until Salisbury St has been turned into a two-way street. (File photo)

“We don’t have a supermarket in this now very densely-populated neighbourhood. Going up to Edgeware, which will be our closest [supermarket] if we don’t go through the CBD, isn’t the direction most of us go in.”

The location of the land owned by Foodstuffs is just one block outside the official area of the Victoria neighbourhood, which is bordered by Bealey Ave, Victoria St, Salisbury St and Colombo St.

“For almost all of us, we could walk to it,” Manthei said of the location.

She said the Victoria neighbourhood had lost three fruit and vegetable shops and two delis in the aftermath of the Christchurch earthquakes a decade ago.

They have not been replaced, she said.