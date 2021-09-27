Urgent bid to stop stripping of licences linked to booze baron Harjit Singh

A rapid hearing has been set in an attempt to stop alcohol authorities stripping the licences of five Christchurch liquor outlets linked to booze baron Harjit Singh.

The case will come before the High Court in Christchurch on Tuesday, after it was called in a civil list session before Justice Rachel Dunningham on Monday.

Nekita Enterprises, the company that owns the five outlets, is also appealing the decision by the Alcohol Regulatory Licensing Authority (Arla) last week to cancel all the licences.

Counsel for Nekita and its majority shareholder Shereen Singh, Kerry Cook, told the court a second lawyer would need to be appointed to represent the parties before the appeal could go ahead.

That meant the appeal hearing could not go ahead on October 4 as planned, and a later date will have to be set, possibly at Tuesday’s stay hearing.

The five liquor outlets in Christchurch were closed immediately last week after Arla granted an application to cancel Nekita’s five off-licences and the manager’s certificate of director and current majority shareholder Shereen Singh.

She is the wife of Harjit Singh who was the head of Nekita Enterprises since its establishment in 2002 until he quit as director a few months ago. Shireen Singh became the majority shareholder on July 19.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Canterbury Liquor, on Pages Rd, is one of five outlets that closed last week when Arla cancelled its off-licence.

The off-licences relate to five Christchurch stores: Canterbury Liquor Lyttelton, Ferrymead Wine and Spirits, Canterbury Liquor Pages Road, Wainoni Liquor Store, and Woodham Road Liquor Store.

Arla heard an application to cancel the licences, brought by the Christchurch City Council and the police who submitted that Nekita was unsuitable to hold off-licences for liquor stores and that Shereen Singh was an undesirable person to be running a liquor store company.

This came after Harjit Singh and Nekita were fined a combined $125,000 by the Employment Relations Authority last year for paying bottle store staff less than the minimum wage and failing to keep vital employment records.

Nekita and Shereen Singh’s defence during the Arla hearing was largely based on the fact that Shereen Singh had not been involved in the day-to-day running of the business when the employment transgressions were committed. Singh pinned the blame on her husband, saying she had trusted him to run the company effectively and within legal requirements.

She told the authority her husband’s past actions were not a reflection of her ability to run the company.

Karyn South, appearing for the applicants at that hearing, submitted that Singh was a shareholder and director at the time the transgressions happened, and had an obligation to ensure she knew what was going on.

South also pointed to the fact that Harjit Singh was still a shareholder of Nekita and still married to Singh, which meant he was not as removed from the business as the respondents led the authority to believe.