After stabbing a woman in the back, a Nelson man went on to burgle two homes

Anthony Archbold told police he couldn’t remember the events of the night.

After stabbing a woman in the back, Anthony Archbold burgled two houses, before police found him with a machete.

On Monday, Archbold, 24, who is in custody, appeared by audiovisual link at the Nelson District Court. He pleaded guilty to two charges of burglary, a charge of possessing a knife in public, and a charge of wounding with reckless disregard.

The police summary of facts described the events of the evening of June 4.

Archbold arrived at a Nelson address just after 8pm. He had been drinking, and had a bottle of Malibu.

Archbold’s ex-partner was at the address, and the pair began to argue. The woman eventually left to sit in a car.

The victim, who was the ex partner’s sister-in-law, and her partner remained inside the house.

The victim’s partner began to argue with Archbold. Tensions flared, and two of the house’s occupants tried to get the victim’s partner out of the house. One of them punched him, and he was locked out of the address.

Meanwhile, the victim was in the bathroom. Her sister-in-law, concerned she was still inside, came to find her.

The victim stepped between her sister-in-law and Archbold, with her back to Archbold.

The victim then felt what she thought was a punch to her back.

“She soon realised she had been stabbed by [Archbold]. She screamed at her sister-in-law that she had been stabbed.”

Archbold left the scene, taking the knife with him.

The victim was driven to the hospital, where she collapsed. A single stab wound to her lower back had punctured her lung, necessitating emergency surgery to drain blood from her lung.

Just before midnight that same evening, Archbold burgled two homes in Stoke.

At the first property, he entered two parked cars, stealing a speaker. He went into the house and rummaged through two bedrooms, stealing a small plastic bag of prescription medicine.

Archbold was disturbed by the occupant of the home, and left through the front door.

At the second property, he dropped the bag of medication, and took a wallet from a sleepout. When confronted by the occupants of the property, he fled, dropping some stolen items.

Police found him 1.5 kilometres away. When they arrested him, they found he was carrying a large machete.

Judge Richard Russell said the wounding charge meant a first strike ruling for Archbold, warning him of the consequences of another serious offence.

“If you are convicted of any other serious offences of this nature ... you will serve this sentence without parole or early release.”

Russell convicted Archbold of all charges and remanded him in custody until his sentencing on November 11.