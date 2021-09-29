Neighbours threaten legal action if golf club's 'frightening' trees aren't removed

Sandra and Garry Dentice fear the trees opposite their house are dangerous in strong winds.

Neighbours of an exclusive Christchurch golf course are threatening to take court action if two trees are not cut down, saying they are in danger of killing someone.

Sandra and Garry Dentice say the tall macrocarpa trees on the edge of Christchurch Golf Club pose a risk to life and shade their properties, but the club says they are healthy and create a barrier for stray balls.

The club is removing hundreds of trees from its Shirley course to bring back its original “links” character, which is devoid of trees. It plans to keep some trees and replant natives around its boundary.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Dentices are worried about two trees across the road at the Christchurch Golf Club.

The issue has deeply divided the neighbourhood around the course, leaving people on both sides of the decision fuming about what has happened.

The matter recently took a nasty turn when Sandra Dentice had eggs thrown at her house and car and abusive voicemails left on her phone from another resident.

The Dentices, who live opposite the two trees on Horseshoe Lake Rd, wrote to the club president and board members after a “frightening” weekend of high winds.

“We are extremely concerned about the risk the two macrocarpa trees pose and the effect on our quality of life ... in the strong northwest wind conditions, the large old trees were swaying, rocking and cracking,” they wrote.

“It was so dangerous and frightening that we could not go outside for fear of being hit by the falling debris.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sandra and Garry Dentice have requested two mature trees be removed due to safety concerns.

The couple said if the trees were not removed they would apply for a court order under section 335 of Property Law Act.

The section states the court can order the removal of a tree if it is a risk to someone’s life, health or property or causes unreasonable interference with the use and enjoyment of a property.

The Dentices and two neighbouring homeowners have been lobbying for the trees to be removed for about 18 months.

The club agreed to fell eight trees, causing shade issues, after an arborist determined some were leaning dangerously. The three property owners paid $5000 each for the job.

The club kept the two large macrocarpa trees opposite the Dentices’ property, and said the couple had moved there with full knowledge of the mature trees.

The club manager declined to comment.

Supplied The large trees cast shade on neighbours of Horseshoe Lake Road.

The arborist found the trees were in good health and provided protection from “misguided shots of golf balls”.

The two trees were deemed low risk, but the arborist recommended they be thinned to reduce shading issues.

Supplied A branch broke off one of the trees belonging to Christchurch Golf Club on Horseshoe Lake Rd in strong winds.

The Dentices’ letter says the trees are at least 120 years old, and describes them as “ugly, unbalanced specimens”.

“The trees are ... well past their useful life span, with branches hanging halfway over Horseshoe Lake Rd. One of the trees is on a serious lean,” they wrote.

They pleaded with the golf course's board to reconsider and remove the trees as part of its tree-felling programme.

“The imminent danger posed to our local neighbourhood with a serious accident or death from a falling tree branch far outweighs the danger of an errant golf ball.”