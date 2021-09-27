Arthur's Pass highway reopens after contractors discover 'void' under road

State Highway 73 was closed about 2pm on Monday after a void was found under part of the road during repair works.

State Highway 73 near Arthur’s Pass has reopened to one lane after it was closed when a “void” was found under the road.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency closed the route linking Canterbury and the West Coast closed about 2pm on Monday.

“Contractors working to repair a culvert beneath SH73 this afternoon uncovered a void, which affects the single lane that was open for traffic while the repair work is under way,” network manager Jessica McFarlane said.

READ MORE:

* Vital alpine link reopens as bridge crews tackle repairs from both ends

* Several Timaru District bridges needing flood repairs

* Flood damage splits South Island as transport links remain severed



The road was closed at Craigieburn Cutting, north of Castle Hill and south of Lake Pearson.

The Lewis Pass (SH7) was open as an alternate route via Waipara and Reefton, but extra care was needed as all alpine routes had icy conditions, she said.

The damaged section of SH73 required emergency work and staff were on site doing more investigations on Monday afternoon.

“We appreciate this is a sudden and unexpected closure for daily SH73 drivers, and thank everyone for their patience while we work through this repair,” McFarlane said earlier.

The road reopened to one lane shortly after 6pm.

Temporary traffic signals would be in place while pavement repair work continued.