Victim of crash that killed two, injured four remembered as 'kind and caring' man

Mark Nicholl Jnr and Will Clark were killed when the car they were in collided with a ute in Christchurch on Saturday.

Tributes are being paid for a “kind and caring” man who was killed when the car he was in collided with a ute shortly after it was seen racing other vehicles.

Mark Nicholl Jnr and Will Clark died when the Subaru WRX they were in collided with an Isuzu ute on Halswell Junction Rd, near the intersection with Shands Rd, in Hornby shortly after 7.30pm.

Nicholl Jnr, the father of young children including a newborn, was one of three brothers in the car. Shanan Nicholl was critically injured and remains in a coma in Christchurch Hospital. Jayden Nicholl was also seriously injured.

The ute’s two occupants were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

READ MORE:

* Three brothers in car seen racing with others before fatal Christchurch crash

* Two dead after car and ute crash in Hornby, Christchurch

* A 'very rare' person: Teenager dies by tree he passed each day with best friend



A witness said they saw the Subaru racing other vehicles moments earlier.

One of Clark’s friends, who described him as “kind and caring”, said the crash was tragic.

“Will taught and showed me I could be a better person in life.”

She said she would never forget how much time he gave to her.

“Your personality, strength and warmth has impacted my life in the most positive ways and I promise to continue to strive and be a better person because that’s what you showed and taught me I could be.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Tributes at the site of a fatal crash at Halswell on Saturday night.

Clark listed his occupation on his Facebook page as dairy farm assistant at Poplar Farms in Ashburton. He was previously an able seaman.

Other people posted tributes to Clark online on Monday, including one friend who said he could not believe he was gone.

“Another one gone way too soon.”

The man said he had many good memories of Clark in New Zealand and in Australia.

“RIP brother.”

A witness told Stuff he was driving home from work about 7.35pm when he saw several cars drive past at “very high speeds” near Halswell Junction Rd.

He then saw the Subaru try to overtake another vehicle. Both were travelling at speed.

About 200 metres past the intersection, the witness came across the aftermath of the crash.

Another witness said he heard a car revving, tyres screeching and “a huge metal crunch” when the crash happened.

It sounded like the car was travelling at high speed when he heard the revving, he said. He then heard the sound of tyres screeching for about six seconds before hearing the impact of two vehicles colliding.

A wooden cross has been placed at the site of the crash with the words “Mark Jnr R.I.P” inscribed.

Online tributes described Mark Nicholl Jnr as a “cheeky” father. One family member said she was still in shock.

“You cheeky bugger. You certainly were one hell of a guy.”

Another described the loss as “unimaginable”.

One family member said it was every parent’s worst nightmare to receive a call telling them three of their children were in a crash.

NZ POLICE Mark Nicholl was killed when a Subaru WRX collided with a white ute at the intersection of Halswell Junction Rd, near the intersection with Shands Rd, in Hornby, Christchurch.

She urged Shanan Nicoll to keep fighting for his life.

“We can’t lose you as well even though Mark would love his brother by his side. You’re not ready yet.”

The crash follows several recent incidents believed to have been caused by excessive speed.

Keegan Sullivan, 20, died when two vehicles collided on Sumner Rd, between Old Sumner Lyttelton and Evans Pass roads, near Lyttelton.

Speed and alcohol were believed to be a factor in the single-vehicle crash that killed Jordan Neal on Bridle Path Rd on September 18.

Police also believe speed was involved in the Timaru crash that claimed the life of five teenagers in August.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Emergency services at Halswell Junction Road near the intersection of Shands Road in Hornby following a serious car crash that claimed two lives.

There have been at least 35 crashes recorded at, or near, the intersection of Halswell Junction Rd and Shands Rd since January 2000, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crash data.

Of those, one resulted in a fatality when a truck and cyclist collided at the intersection in May. Another resulted in serious injuries, while 13 were minor and the rest were non-injury.

Thirty-seven people have lost their lives on Canterbury roads this year, compared to 21 in the previous year.

The Nicholl family declined to comment on the crash.