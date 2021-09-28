Man fighting to survive high speed crash that killed his brother and mate

Mark Nicholl Jnr and Will Clark were killed when the car they were in collided with a ute in Christchurch on Saturday.

Lying in a coma, unable to breathe unassisted, Shanan Nicholl is fighting to survive the crash that killed his brother and his mate.

It’s the third fatal crash in Canterbury likely caused by speed in less than two weeks, and has left the Nicholl family trying to come to terms with a tragedy that has left one brother dead, another clinging to life and a third injured.

Mark Nicholl Jnr and Will Clark died when the Subaru WRX they were in collided with an Isuzu ute on Halswell Junction Rd, near the intersection with Shands Rd in Hornby, shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday.

Jayden Nicholl was also seriously injured and the ute’s two occupants were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Shanan Nicholl has been placed in a coma for at least four days.

It’s unknown if he has suffered brain damage.

His distressed partner has posted updates on Facebook from his bedside, describing the family’s “unbearable pain” and shock as they tried to “wrap their heads around this nightmare”.

The Nicholl family has already been hit by tragedy. Friend Daniel Skeggs, 29, was swept away in a jet boat crash on the West Coast’s Taramakau River in 2019.

NZ POLICE Mark Nicholl was killed when a Subaru WRX collided with a white ute at the intersection of Halswell Junction Rd, near the intersection of Shands Rd, in Hornby, Christchurch.

Skeggs’ partner was the grandmother of one of Mark Nicholl Jnr’s children.

Canterbury road policing manager Inspector Natasha Rodley said police would not comment on the cause of the crash before completing their investigation.

However, after four deaths in three recent crashes, she was “in despair” at the “bad” decisions being made by drivers.

Rodley was concerned by how many incidents involved excessive speeding, which had “crept up” during lockdown.

“We definitely have got a portion of society that puts their foot down.”

A witness told Stuffhe was driving home from work about 7.35pm on Saturday when he saw several cars drive past at “very high speeds” near Halswell Junction Rd.

He then saw the Subaru try to overtake another vehicle. Both were travelling fast.

About 200 metres past the intersection, he came across the aftermath of the crash.

Another witness said he heard a car revving, tyres screeching and “a huge metal crunch” when the crash happened.

A wooden cross has been placed at the site of the crash with the words “Mark Jnr R.I.P” inscribed.

Online tributes described Mark Nicholl Jnr as a “cheeky” father. One family member said she was still in shock.

“You certainly were one hell of a guy.”

Another described the loss as “unimaginable”.

One family member said it was every parent’s worst nightmare to receive a call telling them three of their children were in a crash.

She urged Shanan Nicoll to keep fighting for his life.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Emergency services at Halswell Junction Road near the intersection of Shands Road in Hornby following a serious car crash that claimed two lives.

“We can’t lose you as well even though Mark would love his brother by his side. You’re not ready yet.”

One of Will Clark’s friends, who described him as “kind and caring”, said the crash was tragic.

“Will taught and showed me I could be a better person.”

Clark listed his occupation on Facebook as dairy farm assistant at Poplar Farms in Ashburton. He was previously an able seaman.

Other people posted tributes to Clark online on Monday including one friend who said he could not believe he was gone.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Debrie left behind at the scene of a fatal car crash on Saturday night.

“Another one gone way too soon.”

The man said he had many good memories of Clark in New Zealand and in Australia.

The crash follows several recent incidents believed to have been caused by excessive speed.

Keegan Sullivan, 20, died when two vehicles collided on Sumner Rd, between Old Sumner Lyttelton and Evans Pass roads, near Lyttelton, on September 13.

Speed and alcohol were believed to be a factor in the single-vehicle crash that killed Jordan Neal on Bridle Path Rd on September 18.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Flowers have been left at the site of a fatal car crash near Halswell.

Police also believe speed was involved in the Timaru crash that claimed the life of five teenagers in August.

There have been at least 35 crashes recorded at, or near, the intersection of Halswell Junction Rd and Shands Rd since January 2000, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crash data.

Of those, one resulted in a fatality when a truck and cyclist collided at the intersection in May. Another resulted in serious injuries, while 13 were minor and the rest were non-injury.

Thirty-seven people have lost their lives on Canterbury roads so far this year, compared to 21 at the same time last year.

The Nicholl family declined to comment.