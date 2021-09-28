Dame Patsy Reddy's five-year tenure as governor-general ends

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy ends her tenure on Tuesday after five years of service.

Today is Dame Patsy Reddy’s last day as governor-general, after five years in a role that she describes as “unique” and “remarkable”.

“When people talk about career highlights, well this is a life highlight,” Reddy told Stuff.

Acting as The Queen’s representative for the country, at home and abroad, has allowed Reddy to celebrate the achievements of New Zealanders, support important organisations, and learn more about the country itself, she said.

“I’m a fifth generation New Zealander who grew up in Waikato. I thought I knew a lot about our history, but I wasn’t even scratching the surface.

READ MORE:

* Figurehead or inspiration? A bit of both

* Thousands, across generations, turn out to remember those who served at memorial services held in Wellington

* Anzac Day services become a symbol of unity in the wake of all conflicts



“To move forward we’ve got to look back, and I’ve had the opportunity to look back on what has happened over the last 180 to 200 years.”

A former lawyer, director, and crown negotiator, Reddy had an extensive career in governance and consulting roles in both the private and public sectors, and charitable trusts for the arts, before she became governor-general.

Giving the royal assent to the Rua Kenana Pardon Bill at Maungapōhatu​, re-iterating the Crown’s pardon to the people of Parihaka and attending Waitangi each year has been particularly meaningful.

Experiencing the natural beauty at far-flung corners of the country will also hold treasured memories – including meeting a kākāpō called Ian in Whenua Hou​ off Stewart Island/Rakiura. “I’m hoping there will be one called Patsy.”

“Across New Zealand I have seen people really engaging in what we need to do to protect our biodiversity and protect our flora and fauna.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dame Patsy Reddy says her time in the role was “absolutely remarkable” and she has learnt more about New Zealand than she knew before.

But there’s been “searing and emotional” moments in the five years too – the Kaikōura earthquake, the Whakaari/White Island eruption and the Christchurch mosque attacks among them.

And Covid-19 changed the way the role could be handled in the past 18 months, using virtual meetings and distanced investiture ceremonies.

Reddy is looking forward to some time off with her husband, Sir David Gascoigne​, over summer, where she can return to her vegetable garden in Wairarapa to fuel her plant-based diet.

And they have plans to get a new puppy, a great-niece of their much-loved poodle Coco, who died earlier this year.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dame Patsy Reddy's coat of arms sits beside some of her predecessors on the walls of Government House. It was partly created by Weta Workshop and embodies her values – such as a love of arts – in the carving.

Reddy will attend a media conference on Tuesday, and after 1200 speeches and 90 executive council meetings with ministers across five years, will officially stop being governor-general at 11.59pm.

“There will always be a need for a head of state, regardless of who the head of state is representing, whether the country is a monarchy or republic.

“The good thing about the role is that it’s quite dynamic, we change to suit the times and people.”

Dame Cindy Kiro​ will follow Reddy as New Zealand’s next governor-general and will be sworn-in on October 21.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern thanked Reddy for her “tireless service over the last five years”.

“Dame Patsy has met thousands of people and celebrated the achievements and contribution of extraordinary New Zealanders in every walk of life.

“When she came into office Dame Patsy could not have foreseen the unprecedented events that would both challenge and unite our communities.

“As well as Covid she stood with us all as we grieved the terror attacks on the Christchurch mosques, the Kaikōura earthquake and the eruption at Whakaari-White Island.”