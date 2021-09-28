Months of recovery ahead for man violently attacked with baseball bats

Gurpreet Singh was violently attacked by three men with baseball bats when he arrived at work on September 15.

Gurpreet Singh was opening the gates to a Christchurch Sikh temple where he volunteered when he was violently attacked by three men with baseball bats.

It was Singh’s penultimate day working at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha on Ferry Rd, Woolston after two years, when he was badly beaten outside the gates, leaving him with fractures and bruises.

His wife, Mandeep Kaur, said the gates were normally open when Singh arrived at around 6am every morning.

However, on the day of the assault, September 15, they were closed. CCTV later showed a man closing the gates, shortly before Singh arrived.

He had got out of the car to open them when he was attacked by the three men.

Kaur said the group did not say a word while they beat her husband with baseball bats. Trying to protect his face and head, Singh ended up with broken bones in his left arm and right hand.

“Both arms are not working now ... he can’t work for three months,” Kaur said.

She said he was bedridden and “totally depressed” after the incident.

The couple had “no idea” what the motive was for the assault and Kaur said her husband did not recognise the men. However, she did not think it was a robbery as neither his wallet nor his phone were stolen.

“We are depressed, waiting for the police to find the people as soon as possible.”

Supplied Singh had fractures in his left arm and right hand from the attack.

New Zealand Sikh Society (NZSS) South Island spokesman Jitender Sahi said the CCTV footage at the temple showed a man close the gate, shortly after another worker opened the gate as usual at about 5am.

When Singh arrived and opened the gate, two other men appeared and the three attacked him by his car.

“Everything happened for less than a minute,” Sahi said.

Once Singh managed to get into his car, the men ran away without entering the temple gates.

An emergency meeting was held with committee members later that day, he said.

Sahi hoped the incident would be resolved by police as soon as possible so “everyone can move on” and “get closure on this matter”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Police were still investigating the incident but New Zealand Sikh Society South Island spokesman Jitender Sahi says resolving the incident would bring the community closure.

The society reported the matter to police, giving them a detailed statement and camera recordings of the incident.

In an online post it said “the police have assured us that they will investigate. NZSS is committed to help in the police investigation and to offer [the] appropriate support required ...”

The post urged all Gurudwara Singh Sabha attendees to be “a bit more watchful especially when it is dark”, but that it was “nothing to be alarmed [over]”.

Sahi said once the incident is resolved the society will consider implementing additional security measures, including more lights and CCTV coverage.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of the assault on September 15 and were continuing to investigate. There were no updates to the investigation as of September 27.

“At this stage there is nothing to suggest it was racially motivated,” she said.