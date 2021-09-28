Wellington today, September 28: Fifty-four suburbs hit million-dollar mark, Governor-General serves final day

Kia ora Pōneke. Here’s what you need to know from The Dominion Post today, plus breaking news and events from around the capital.

Monique Ford/Stuff Seatoun is Wellington's priciest suburb with a median value of $1.93 million, according to research released by CoreLogic on Monday evening.

Fifty-four Wellington suburbs hit million-dollar mark, latest CoreLogic research shows

Wellington’s suburbs have got pricier – now 54 of its suburbs have a median value of $1 million dollars.

The increase in the region’s $1m suburbs was up from the 42 recorded last quarter and Seatoun was the priciest suburb at $1.93m, according to research released by property data provider CoreLogic on Monday.

Nearly every suburb in the country had price increases of more than 10 per cent over the past year – the areas which recorded the biggest increases in price were Manunui and Taumarunui in King Country, up 48.9 and 47.9 per cent to a median $306,950 and $315,550 respectively.

In Wellington, more than 70 suburbs were seeing dollar gains of $100,000 or more, while 20 of the region’s suburbs went beyond $300,000. Seatoun had a dollar gain above $400,000.

Read the full story from Mandy Te and Miriam Bell.

KEVIN STENT “When people talk about career highlights, well this is a life highlight,” Dame Patsy Reddy says of her five years in office as governor-general.

Today is Dame Patsy Reddy’s last day as governor-general, after five years in a role that she describes as “unique” and “remarkable”.

“When people talk about career highlights, well this is a life highlight,” Reddy told Stuff. The Dominion Post.

Acting as The Queen’s representative for the country, at home and abroad, has allowed Reddy to celebrate the achievements of New Zealanders, support important organisations, and learn more about the country itself, she said.

“I’m a fifth generation New Zealander who grew up in Waikato. I thought I knew a lot about our history, but I wasn’t even scratching the surface.

Read the full story from Ellen O’Dwyer here

'Eat noodles while you finish your degree': Is the student allowance payment too rigid to meet inflated housing costs?

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Student Teresa Davenport doesn’t know how she’ll continue to pay rent at her Wellington flat. “I’m at a dead end,” she says.

Advocates say Wellington’s overpriced rental market leaves students with three options: abandon their studies, abandon the city, or accumulate thousands of dollars in student debt.

Teresa Davenport, however, was presented with a fourth option when she contacted Studylink. “They basically told me to eat noodles while you finish your degree,” the 19-year-old environmental studies' student said.

Davenport lives with three other students in a two-bedroom flat in central Wellington, paying $240 a week to share a converted lounge as bedroom with her partner. She studies full-time at Victoria University of Wellington and receives the means-tested student allowance and accommodation benefit, slightly more than $300 in total. She supplements that income by working ten hours a week.

But, soon, her partner is moving out – and she doesn’t know how she’ll be able to afford rent on her own.

Read the full story from Ethan Te Ora here.

Wellington laneway upgrades, some cycleways work could be delayed after transport agency funding falls $14m short

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Laneway upgrades on places like Feltex Lane could be potentially be deferred after Waka Kotahi NZ Transport agency funding came in $14 million short for Wellington City Council

The Wellington City Council is having to dial back its ambition – with laneway improvements, slip protection, and a school safety programme in line for cuts – after Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency funding came in $14 million short.

The shortfall also means the council looks set to have to increase debt to deliver a pared-back version of its roading plan for the coming three years. The agency usually chips in for the cost of council roads, which are outside the state highway network it already runs.

But as the council was recently working out its long-term plan – a process that saw it increase debt to deal with a mountain of costs around pipes and transport – it planned to spend $164m in the coming three years on roads with Waka Kotahi chipping in $57m of that.

The final figure from the transport agency Waka Kotahi was $43m – $14m short – and now the council has to figure out what projects stay, what go, and what are scaled back.

Read the full story from Tom Hunt here.

Weather

Showers will greet early risers in the capital, but the weather will turn fine with fresh southerlies in the afternoon.