Power tool injury leads to rescue from Marlborough Sounds

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust took a man with badly lacerated hands to Hutt hospital on Monday.

A man had to be airlifted to Hutt Hospital after suffering “nasty lacerations” while using power tools.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was call out to the injured man at Crail Bay, in the Marlborough Sounds, about 7.10am on Monday, pilot Colby Tyrrell said.

The man had injured his hands using power tools.

The helicopter crew was on site for about an hour before taking the man to Lower Hutt, where there is a specialist plastic surgery unit.

Crail Bay is located in the Pelorus Sound, about two hours and 30 minutes drive from Havelock.