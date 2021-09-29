Teen hit by train makes remarkable recovery in just six weeks

Looking at Ishaan Prasaad now, it’s hard to believe it’s been a little over six weeks since he was hit by a train.

The 16-year-old Napier Boys High School student recalls nothing of the incident that occurred on the morning of August 12. Not the train that smashed into his right side, breaking his femur, cracking his skull and snapping several ribs; not being thrown metres onto the road; and not the people who rushed to his aid.

“I don’t remember anything until about a week later, when I opened my eyes in hospital. I was wondering why I was there. I was thinking ‘is this really happening?’,” he said.

“I always try to think about it, but it doesn’t come back. The last memory I have from before it happened was playing my last game [of hockey] the day before,” Ishaan said.

When he did finally open his eyes, the first face he saw was his mother Irene’s. She had been at his bedside at Hawke’s Bay Hospital every day. She wanted to be there the moment he woke up.

“When he opened his eyes he put his hand out to me and whispered ‘hello mummy’. That was such a beautiful moment for us. It was me, my mum, and my two daughters who were there,” said Irene, through tears.

Like many blokes his age, Ishaan is not big on talking, especially about himself. The injuries to his leg and ribs are still painful, but he’s able to get around on crutches now. He got out of hospital on September 13, but he hasn’t ventured outside yet. He gets tired easily, is getting treatment for his leg, and while he’s expected – incredibly – to make a full recovery, it could take more than a year.

Irene Prasaad recalls arriving at the emergency department with husband Sanjesh shortly after Ishaan was admitted.

“The doctors met us, sat us down, briefed us, then took us to see Ishaan. They were there the whole way through, the whole team. They have been so marvellous at taking care of Ishaan, each step by step. We knew how bad his injuries were. He had very high impact to his brain. We were very worried about it,” she said.

Ishaan was fortunate that one of the first people to help him at his accident was an off-duty nurse with paramedic training. She, among others including the train driver, later visited the Prasaad's dairy on Shakespeare Rd to speak to the family and check on Ishaan’s health.

Irene Prasaad finds it hard to put into words how grateful the family is for the support it has received from the Napier community and further afield.

Ishaan has become used to people wearing incredulous looks, and telling him it’s a miracle he survived.

“I don’t mind that too much. I’m happy they’re happy I survived,” he said.

In time he hopes to meet and thank others who helped him in his recovery, and to learn more of the moments that led to the accident. He knows he rode across the train tracks when he shouldn’t have.

He is spending a little time in the dairy helping his mother and speaking to customers. The next step in recovery will be going for walks. Eventually he will be back to playing football and hockey and attending his weekly army cadet meetings.

“Really, I’m looking forward to going out with my friends again, and helping mum in the shop, just being normal again,” he said.