Harjit Singh-linked booze company criticised for 'thinly-veiled threat' over staff pay

Embattled liquor shop owner Nekita Enterprises – linked to booze baron Harjit Singh – has been accused of “cynicism” for threatening the holiday and redundancy payments due to staff if it is not allowed to keep trading.

Prosecutor Karyn South accused Nekita of making the “thinly-veiled threat” as she delivered a fiery hour-long submission to Justice Jan-Marie Doogue in the High Court at Christchurch.

Nekita had said it may not be able to meet its “accrued employment obligations” to staff if it could not keep trading after being stripped of licences for its off-licence liquor outlets by the the Alcohol Regulatory Licencing Authority (ARLA).

Stuff Harjit Singh, a former director of Nekita Enterprises, was at the helm of the company when it paid some staff less than the minimum wage. (File photo)

It is appealing against that decision, which has already forced the closure of its five Christchurch shops.

Nekita is applying for a stay so the stores can continue trading until the appeal is heard, its case heard on Tuesday before Justice Doogue reserved her decision. No date has been set for its release.

The shop closures have left some staff wondering how they will be able to pay their rent and bills.

The off-licences relate to five Christchurch stores: Canterbury Liquor Lyttelton, Ferrymead Wine and Spirits, Canterbury Liquor Pages Road, Wainoni Liquor Store, and Woodham Road Liquor Store.

In his submissions for Nekita’s majority shareholder, Shereen Singh, counsel Kerry Cook said Singh believed Nekita was not in a position to pay staff for weeks or months before an appeal would be heard.

Stuff Shereen Singh testifies before the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority in Christchurch in August.

Singh also argued the company may also not be able to meet its “accrued employment obligations”.

South took issue with the claims, saying neither the company nor an accountant had provided evidence of its cash flow situation to show financial hardship.

“The family, just in the last 12 months, has received more than $5 million from the sale of 10 of its premises – but there is no mention of that enormous cash injection in the submissions,” she said.

The family was also building a $9m mansion, she said, yet it was effectively threatening the court by saying that accrued payments owing to staff were unlikely to be paid if the stay was not granted.

“It is a thinly-veiled threat, exactly consistent with what we saw from Mrs Singh, exactly the sort of cynicism that was on display before the licensing authority,” South said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Canterbury Liquor, in Christchurch’s Pages Rd, was among those shut down.

She also took issue with the submissions about the status of employees at the chain of stores.

It had 17 employees, only six of whom are on visas, and only two are on visas that bind them to Nekita.

One of those two has already applied to change his visa because he has a new job. The employees were not at risk of deportation, according to an affidavit supplied by an immigration officer.

South told the judge: “Immigration knows all about Nekita. It is already on a ‘block’ list. It is not able to support any new visa applications because of its failure to comply with New Zealand employment law.”

In his submission, Cook said it was a real appeal and not merely being carried out to delay matters.

“There are real matters to be grappled with in this case. The applicant says the appeal has merit.”

Cook said the conduct which led to the cancellation and the finding of the Employment Relations Authority had already been corrected in 2016.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Akhilesh Patti and other employees from Nekita Enterprises lost their jobs after the company’s off-licences were closed, leaving them fearing for their futures.

However, South disputed that. She said there was evidence from 2020 that the company was still producing rosters for staff which did not comply with employment law, in terms of hours and breaks.

She urged Justice Doogue not to grant the stay. “Allowing that to happen simply lets a problem operator back into the game.”

The licensing authority perviously heard an application to cancel the licences, brought by the city council and the police.

They argued that Nekita was unsuitable to hold off-licences for liquor stores, and that Shereen Singh was an undesirable person to be running a liquor store company.

This came after her husband Harjit Singh and Nekita were fined a combined $125,000 by the Employment Relations Authority for paying bottle store staff less than the minimum wage and failing to keep vital employment records.

Nekita and Shereen Singh’s defence during the ARLA hearing was largely based on the fact that she had not been involved in the day-to-day running of the business when the employment transgressions were committed.

Singh pinned the blame on her husband, saying she had trusted him to run the company effectively and within legal requirements.

She told the authority her husband’s past actions were not a reflection of her ability to run the company.