Waiheke marina stoush: Workers and protectors return to Kennedy Point at level 3

Tensions have been rising at the Kennedy Point Marina site on Waiheke Island, as activists and crew tussle and occupiers take over the floating pontoon.

Protectors and construction workers have returned to Waiheke Island’s Pūtiki Bay as work on the controversial Kennedy Point Marina starts up at alert level 3.

The shift down alert levels came a month after occupiers were forced to leave their camp at the bay by police.

Four members of Protect Pūtiki, the Ngāti Pāoa-led group opposing the marina on environmental grounds, had planned to see out lockdown on-site, but were told they faced arrest for breaching a ban on public gatherings.

Camp Kororā at Pūtiki Bay is currently unoccupied, but protectors plan to move back in at level 2.

Protectors are now back to regularly visiting the bay, although the camp will not be reinstated until level 2.

Construction work is allowed at level 3. Kennedy Point Marina project manager Scott Fickling said workers were on-site last week to check and set up equipment and complete minor work on two piles.

Emily Māia Weiss of Protect Pūtiki said while the protectors aren’t able to use the tactics they previously had to stop work, they were taking it in turns to visit the bay on their daily walks to bear witness to what was happening, observe the bay and birdlife and say karakia.

They were observing level 3 restrictions by wearing masks, social distancing and spacing out their visits, she said.

She said they were expecting construction to start at level 3, but said it was “shocking … what our government sees as essential work”.

Construction on the Kennedy Point Marina has started again under level 3.

“We have protectors and environmental defenders keen to stop the work but facing jail time if we do.”

Having the developers working while protectors were unable to stop it “reflects the power dynamic” that had been at play in the fight against the marina, she said.

Fickling said all work was being done under level 3 health and safety restrictions.

In October, work would continue on the piles needed for the new wharf, he said.

During level 4, there was a five-week halt on work when workers and protectors were largely absent from the bay.

Weiss said while it was “shocking” to have the camp disbanded, the guarantee of no work under lockdown was a relief to protectors.

“It allowed for us to have a distance and step back and look at the bigger themes.”

The protectors continued to meet over video, planning for level 2 and making art for the camp.

“It was really regenerating for all of us.”

She said they would return to the camp at level 2 and would be “back with a bang”.