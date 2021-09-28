Mountain biker seriously injured after crash on popular track

Fire crews received a report of a man who had crashed his mountain bike on a track in the Halswell Quarry. (File photo).

A man has been seriously injured after crashing his mountain bike in a popular Christchurch park.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Halswell Quarry on Kennedy's Bush Rd in Halswell just before 9am on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said crews received a report of a man who had crashed his mountain bike on a track in the park about 400 metres away from the road.

Crews carried the man, who had back and arm injuries, to an ambulance on a stretcher, he said.

The man was in a serious condition and was taken to Christchurch Hospital, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.