Former Gloriavale family loses everything in house fire

A former Gloriavale family who had left the isolated Christian community just a few months ago, has lost all their possessions in a house fire.

The family of eight escaped unharmed, but the house was completely destroyed after it was hit by lightning at 9.30am on Saturday. .

The family had been living in a farmhouse in Inchbonnie that belonged to their employers.

Colleague Matt Donehue said he was at a nearby farm when the fire broke out. “I got there about 10 minutes after it started, and it was well ablaze,’ he said.

“It was quite a lightning storm. It hit the roof and next thing they look up and there is a fire. They could hear the fire raging in the roof.”

Donehue said the family had left the Gloriavale Christian Community about two or three months ago.

The children were between two and 11 years old, and the mother was due another baby within a month, he said.

Supplied The house fire was caused by a lightning strike.

“This family is top quality. [They have] been trying to get things going, and now it’s been taken away.

“It’s a pretty hard thing. [The children] never owned their own toys and after they had left, they [were given] teddies and things that are now gone. One of the girls had a favourite pair of pink shoes that the fire has taken away.”

Supplied The house was completely gutted by the fire.

Donehue said he and his family were moving to a smaller cottage on the farm so the former Gloriavale family could move into his larger home.

He said the West Coast community had rallied around them, and he set up a Givealittle page to help them get back on their feet.