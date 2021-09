Police responded to a crash between a truck and car on State Highway One, Paekākāriki (file photo.)

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash northbound on State Highway 1 near MacKays Crossing.

The crash, between a car and a truck, was reported to police just after 3pm.

One person was treated at the scene but was not transported to hospital, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said.

While the crash is clear of the road, it is causing traffic congestion.

Motorists should expect delays.