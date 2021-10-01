Crash victim who 'died three times' shares story of survival

Nicole Yeates motivates people with physical and mental trauma to have hope after she herself suffered a severe traumatic brain injury when she was 16.

Nicole Yeates doesn't remember the moment she was hit by a car.

Tangled in her motorcycle, she was caught under the bumper bar and dragged for a kilometre, her motorbike sparking up in flames.

Her lights had flicked off as she approached a roundabout, never making it to the other side.

The driver fled the scene and Yeates was left on the side of the cold, wet road in Christchurch, fighting for her life.

It was June 19, 1987 – a date neither Yeates nor her mum would ever forget.

Yeates essentially “died three times” when her heart stopped and she had to be resuscitated, before she slipped into a three-week coma. Her “whole brain was battered” – she had suffered a severe traumatic brain injury.

Only 16 years old at the time, Yeates was not given much hope for survival. Her mum was asked to sign organ donation papers and to consider taking her off life support.

“The initial prognosis was death, or life in a vegetative state – that’s what Mum was told,” Yeates says.

“Even after I walked out of the hospital, which they didn’t expect I would do, the prognosis for my future was incredibly negative.”

Thirty-four years on, Yeates is speaking to Stuff from her home-office in Brisbane, Australia. She has come a long way since, but her recovery was a “steep learning curve”.

Supplied Yeates on Mt Cook, three or four months after the crash that left her in a coma for three weeks.

Yeates was an athletic, shy, and independent teenager, but after the crash the Nicole that everyone knew had changed.

“Coming out of the coma,initially I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t walk, and I couldn’t move any part of my body. I couldn’t control any of my bodily functions, just nothing.”

She was unable to regulate her temperature and had no hunger pains for six months. Having to relearn social cues as she had “no filter”, she slowly saw her friends drop away.

The brain injury also opened up past trauma such as her dad’s death when she was 3-years-old, which caused her grief as if “he had just died”, and being sexually abused when she was 7.

“I had no independence. I didn't know my way around the town I grew up in, everything was new. I was so vulnerable. It was a really hard time and there were times that I wished I never survived.”

But hope kept her going.

Supplied Some of the “scribbles” on a notepad from when Yeates was relearning how to speak and write.

Yeates’ mum never stopped believing in her and worked tirelessly to prove her daughter had cognitive function when she just came out of the coma.

It was also her mum that eventually led to her seeing a psychologist who “basically changed my life”, Yeates says.

“He gave me tools and resources, empowering strategies to actually be able to feel like I was doing something to heal my brain.

“He didn’t ever say: ‘No, you can’t’. He said: ‘You can do it. It will be very, very challenging, and you’ll have to work really hard, but you can do it’. Now that’s hope.”

Yeates said doctors didn’t expect her to go back to school, and university was “out of the question”. But within three years of the crash, she had her car licence back, had finished school, and had moved to Queenstown.

She later returned to Australia, and in 2005 she graduated from Griffith University in Queensland with a degree in rehabilitation counselling.

Supplied Yeates graduated from Griffith University in Queensland with a degree in rehabilitation counselling in 2005.

She went on to work in occupational rehabilitation therapy for 16 years.

Yeates says she helped “everyone from a truck driver to a soldier who returned from Afghanistan with PTSD” to find suitable employment and give them hope for their future.

“There’s nothing more satisfying than someone who sits in front of you and says they’ll never be able to work again, and they actually believe it, but within six months, they’re working,” Yeates says.

In January last year she came across a notepad her mum gave her weeks after she came out of her coma. All her “scribbles” were still on the notepad.

“I was going to throw it out but caught myself,” she says.

REBECCA TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY/Supplied Nicole Yeates's incredible recovery story after she had severe traumatic brain injury in a hit-and-run when she was 16 in 1987.

Yeates began to piece a book together and in January published Holding onto Hope: Finding the ‘New You’ after a Traumatic Brain Injury.

Writing the book was a “learning experience” and “brought a lot of things 360”, she says.

“It’s ironic - I spent so many years hiding my brain injury from anybody because of that fear of judgement, to telling the whole world through a book.”

She reconnected with old friends, and connected with others who had also sustained traumatic brain injuries This eventually led to the launch of her business, Holding onto Hope, and a memory management app.

Yeates’ days are busy with her work as a rehabilitation counsellor and brain health educator.

Looking back, she is thankful for ACC that immediately covered her speech therapy, occupational therapy, hydrotherapy, physiotherapist, massage therapist and psychologist after the crash.

“There was a lot of work involved in getting to where I am now, and I still have to work really hard every day to do the things that I do.”

Yeates says she has only told her own story to two clients during her career, prior to setting up her new business.

“The power in being good at what I do, is in my attitude.

“Sometimes it just takes someone to believe in you to be able to make that shift to ‘maybe I can’, and I guess it’s with that motivation that I use to motivate people to try.”