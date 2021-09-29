Wellington today, September 29: relief and despair as MIQ rooms disappear, Covid-19 results in $442m in losses for the arts, Trade Minister heads to the UK

Kia ora Pōneke. Here’s what you need to know from The Dominion Post today, plus breaking news and events from around the capital.

Weather

Wellington will experience a fine Wednesday, according to MetService. Northerlies will become strong in exposed places in the afternoon, and there will be a high of 15 degrees Celsius in the capital.

Relief and despair as MIQ rooms in second virtual lobby disappear in hours

A marine worker in Russia trying to get home for the birth of his child and a son hoping to see a father dying from heart failure are among the thousands of people who missed out on managed isolation rooms on Tuesday.

The virtual lobby opened shortly before 5pm on Tuesday and the booking system for MIQ rooms at 6pm. All October, November and December slots were filled within hours as 27,000 people vied for the 3800 spots.

For those who have secured a place there’s relief, but for the thousands who have missed out there is a sense of helplessness at trying to compete in a system one described as “absolutely cruel”.

Entrepreneur Ian Dunbar, who lives in London, was sitting at 22,000 in the queue. He had no hope of securing an MIQ room to visit his father, whose health is rapidly declining from heart failure.

Supplied Marine worker Adam Clark with his wife Anna Clark and children Ava Clark, 11, and Charlotte Clark,6, is at sea in Sakhalin, Russia. Clark is trying to get back for the birth of his child.

Covid-19: Delta-related losses for Aotearoa's cultural sectors total $466m

The country's arts and cultural sector has lost potential earnings of almost half a billion dollars in just over a month because of the Delta alert level restrictions.

Manatū Taonga​, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, has put the estimated loss of economic activity between August 18, when Delta restrictions came in, and September 21, to be $466 million.

And because of that estimate, the Government’s decided to bring forward a $37.5m lifeline for arts and culture.

“While there are trade-offs from bringing funding forward, it is vital that the short-term needs of the sector are met because without that, longer-term outcomes for the cultural recovery package cannot be achieved,” said Arts Minister Carmel Sepuloni in a statement on Wednesday today.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Six60 perform to a packed audience at Sky Stadium on February 13, 2021 in Wellington, New Zealand. Many arts events have had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Market access, investment rules hold up UK-NZ FTA as Trade Minister Damien O'Connor heads on trade trip

A lacklustre market access offer for New Zealand’s agricultural goods and the United Kingdom’s demands for investment rules are holding up the UK-NZ free trade deal, as Trade Minister Damien O’Connor prepares to fly to Europe for a hastily announced trade trip.

O’Connor will leave on Thursday on a second trade trip to Europe, and seemingly the UK, in a bid to resolve difficulties with both the UK and European Union’s free trade negotiations. He will also stop in Washington DC on the way.

There appears to be hope O’Connor will stop in the UK to negotiate with his new British counterpart, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, but whether this will occur remains unclear.

O’Connor was forced to announce the trip early on Tuesday afternoon, after the acting United States ambassador Kevin Covert posted on social media that he had a “great meeting” with O’Connor “on the eve of his visit to Washington DC”.

