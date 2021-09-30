Golf club hits back at neighbours' tree turnaround

Sandra and Garry Dentice fear the trees opposite their house are dangerous in strong winds.

Christchurch Golf Club has hit back at neighbours who are threatening to take court action if two trees at its boundary are not cut down, highlighting a “contradictory” letter written three years ago.

Sandra and Garry Dentice say they are terrified for their lives when strong winds buffet nearby tall macrocarpa trees, saying gales in recent days left them swaying and a large branch falling onto the road.

The club is removing hundreds of trees from its Shirley course to bring back its original “links” character, which is devoid of trees. It plans to replant natives around its boundary and keep some trees, including the two large macrocarpa trees on Horseshoe Lake Rd.

Supplied The large trees cast shade on neighbours of Horseshoe Lake Road.

The Dentices and two other neighbouring homeowners have been lobbying for the two trees to be removed for about 18 months.

However, after a Stuff story on the neighbours’ concerns, the club’s general manager, Mike Hadley, shared a letter the couple had written to the club three years ago – in which they said they didn’t want them gone.

“You might find this letter from Sandra and Garry Dentice of September 2018 very interesting and somewhat contradictory. I’m guessing you won’t be running this story,” he wrote in an email.

In the letter, the couple said they adored the trees, then numbering more than the two that are left.

“Their natural beauty and shape induce a feeling of rural living, their outline against the night sky when viewed from our spa pool is lovely, the late sunlight filtering through them is beautiful and they provide great protection to us from golf balls,” it says.

It said the couple believed the trees did not lean dangerously and were no threat to the public.

“We would be appalled if the trees were removed and our home was exposed ... We appreciate the safety the trees provide for wayward drives off the 18th tee. We hear many balls hitting tree trunks or branches.”

They urged the golf club to hold a public meeting and consult the community “to facilitate a robust discussion”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sandra and Garry Dentice have requested two mature trees be removed due to safety concerns.

Sandra Dentice acknowledged the couple had changed their minds about the trees over time as shading and windblown debris became more of an issue.

The club agreed to fell eight trees, causing the neighbours shade issues, after an arborist report determined some were of them were leaning dangerously.

The three property owners paid $5000 each for the job, but the club was determined to keep the two trees opposite the Dentices’ property.

The club had them trimmed to reduce shading, but the neighbours complained that the trimming was not done properly.

Sandra Dentice said the trees were left in an ugly state and were more vulnerable to being toppled by the wind without the protection the other eight trees offered.

“Everyone is entitled to change their minds. I had a conversation with Mike Hadley about this. He said, ‘This is a complete about-face for you’, and I said, ‘I know, but the shading began seriously impacting on our life and house was becoming quite damp’,” she said.

Supplied A branch broke off one of the trees belonging to Christchurch Golf Club on Horseshoe Lake Rd in strong winds.

Hadley declined to comment about whether the club was reconsidering removing the trees due to the threat of legal action after the recent strong winds.

The issue has deeply divided the neighbourhood around the course, leaving people on both sides of the decision fuming about what has happened.

The matter recently took a nasty turn when Sandra Dentice had eggs thrown at her house and car and abusive voicemails left on her phone from another resident.

The couple said if the trees were not removed then they would apply for a court order under section 335 of Property Law Act.

They pleaded with the golf course's board to reconsider and remove the trees as part of its tree-felling programme.

“The imminent danger posed to our local neighbourhood with a serious accident or death from a falling tree branch far outweighs the danger of an errant golf ball.”