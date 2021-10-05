Northland iwi gives new species of pygmy pipehorse tribal name in 'world first'

Kaumātua of a Northland iwi have been involved in the naming of a new pygmy pipehorse for the first time.

The newly discovered pygmy pipehorse species, a fish similar to the seahorse, has been given the scientific name Cylix tupareomanaia.

Its common name will be manaia pygmy pipehorse, or tu pare o manaia.

Auckland Museum said the species was first seen by divers at the Poor Knights Island Marine Reserve in 2011, but it was believed to be a different rare seahorse species called Hippocampus jugumus.

It wasn’t until a photo was posted on Facebook in 2017 that Graham Short, of the California Academy of Sciences, recognised it as possibly being a new species. He then teamed up with Auckland Museum’s Dr Thomas Trnski to confirm the discovery.

Irene Middleton @seacologyNZ/Supplied The new species’ common name is manaia pygmy pipehorse, or tu pare o manaia.

According to a media release from Auckland Museum, the new species has “almost entirely” been observed within Ngātiwai’s territory in Northland.

Because of this, it was decided iwi leaders should be involved in naming it.

With regard to its scientific name, Cylix comes from the Greek and Latin word for a cup or chalice – referring to the cup-like crest on the top of the pipehorse’s head.

Tupareomanaia refers to “the garland of the manaia” – with manaia being the Māori name for seahorse.

Irene Middleton @seacologyNZ/Supplied The tu pare o manaia is small, with a maximum size of just six centimetres.

Ngātiwai kaumātua Hori Parata said naming the species was significant to his iwi as they knew the stories from their tupuna (ancestors) about them.

“We are pleased to have gifted this species a new name that asserts the mana of Ngātiwai and would like to thank the kaumātua for their involvement in this very special piece of work.”

Trnski said it was the first animal in the world to have a tribal name included as far as he was aware.

“It is overdue recognition of traditional knowledge that can contribute to the discovery of new species.”

The tu pare o manaia is small, with a maximum size of just six centimetres, Auckland Museum said.

They live in seaweed and their colours and size make them difficult to see as they blend into their habitat.