Cleaning up the stigma of hygiene poverty: How you can help people in need access basics like soap

Angela Liu​ sees the reality of hygiene poverty regularly – but it’s a problem many other New Zealanders likely know little about.

Nearly every day, people come into Liu’s business, Alexander Pharmacy, in Te Aro, Wellington, to use spray-on deodorant and touch up their makeup with tester samples before going to the Work and Income office next door.

About once a month, her staff catch someone stealing sanitary products or soap.

“We see in the community that people are caught between paying their rent, food and being clean… For quite a lot of people it’s a luxury, it’s a privilege, which it shouldn’t be in New Zealand,” Liu said.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Alexander Pharmacy owner Angela Liu is joining with Soap for Society to try to get hygiene products to those who need them.

To help combat hygiene poverty – where people go without basics like soap, shampoo, toothpaste and household cleaning products because they can't afford them – Alexander Pharmacy will serve as a drop-off point for donations of such items during the charity Soap for Society’s annual collection drive, which runs for two weeks until October 18.

With next to no research published on the topic, it's difficult to know how widespread hygiene poverty is in Aotearoa.

Soap for Society founder Lucy Revill​ is calling for the Government to change that by measuring access to hygiene products in its deprivation and material wellbeing indexes.

“We can’t address a problem if we don’t know how big the problem is," she said.

“The impact of your personal hygiene on your mental health is immense. If you can't get clean, it’s really hard to have good mental health... This is a human rights issue.”’

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Founder of Soap for Society Lucy Revill encourages people to donate toothpaste, sanitary products and cosmetics to the charity's annual collection.

What is clear is that 40 per cent of the thousands of households across the country which earn less than the median annual household income either have only just enough or not enough money to meet their everyday needs.

More than one in 10 children live in material hardship, meaning their caregivers can’t afford things many people would consider essentials – fruit and vegetables, seeing a doctor or paying the electricity bill.

In the six months since Wellington City Mission opened its social supermarket, missioner Murray Edridge​ has been struck by how high demand has been from its manuhiri (visitors, clients) for soaps, toothpaste, pads and tampons, and shampoo and conditioner.

“When [you] think about it, that’s entirely logically because that’s about the things that give people quality of life and dignity,” Edridge said.

In August, staff at the Wellington and Auckland City Missions surveyed clients about their most needed hygiene products and what they did when they couldn’t access them.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge in the organisation’s “social supermarket” which gives people a choice and a sense of "normality" when they “shop” (for free) for grocery items they need.

They found many people tried to use less or went without altogether.

Edridge said it seemed many people shied away from talking about hygiene poverty due to stigma – and that needed to change.

“It’s about all of us taking responsibility for the health and wellbeing of all of us.”

Soap for Society/Supplied Most needed hygiene products by City Mission manuhiri in August 2021.

Jacinta Gulasekharam​, co-founder of the organisation Dignity, which provides free period products to those who need them, agreed hygiene poverty needed to be brought to light.

She described period poverty in particular as an “emotional burden that women carry” and “a real silent issue".

In June, the Government began providing free period products in all schools.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Jacinta Gulasekharam, co-founder of the initiative Dignity, which operates a “buy-one, give-one” model, where businesses provide their staff with sanitary products and match these purchases with donations of pads and tampons to those in need.

But Gulasekharam said since then, demand for Dignity’s services had increased – it was now supporting 97 youth and community organisations, nearly twice as many as it had been pre-Covid-19.

“I think we have focused so much on our young people that, now it's time for us to understand the full extent of period poverty and New Zealand.”

The city missions’ surveys showed a quarter of their manuhiri wāhine aged 30 to 50 ranked period products as one of their most needed hygiene products.

Both Gulasekharam and Revill wanted to see GST removed from period products as one way to make to them more equitable.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Soap for Society founder Lucy Revill looks for items to donate from under her sink at her home in Mt Victoria, Wellington.

Ministry of Social Development group general manager of client service delivery Kay Read​ said its staff didn't want anyone to go without hygiene products just so they could pay their bills.

People could get help to pay for emergency and essential items through a one-off grant called a recoverable assistance payment or get an advance on their benefits payments. Special needs grants could be used for groceries items such as toiletries.

Both the social development and women's ministries had provided funding for community and social service providers to help people access essential items during the pandemic.

While the data could not be broken down to determine how many of these grants funded hygiene and period products, the Ministry for Women supported the Cambridge Community Trust House’ in a year-long initiative with the Period Place and The Warehouse to give women in need period products.

Soap for Society aims to donate 50,000 hygiene products to the Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch City Missions through its campaign – more than twice of what it collected in 2019.