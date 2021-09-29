Woman at centre of neighbourhood dispute over dead cats and dumped faeces arrested

Sharyn Shepherd has been charged with various offences relating to a neighbourhood dispute.

A woman embroiled in an ugly neighbourhood dispute featuring allegations of cat killing and dumping liquid faeces has been charged with various offences.

Sharyn Shepherd, also known as Hope Maree Taylor, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday to face charges of wilful damage, trespass, burglary and wrongfully using a document for pecuniary advantage.

She was remanded in custody without plea until a bail hearing on Thursday.

Shepherd, a resident of a community housing complex in Templeton, has been a controversial tenant, with neighbours moving out of the complex after disputes with her.

Stuff Kerry Black and Shirley, who did not want her last name used, have moved out of the Templeton Courts social housing complex.

Some claim to have been harassed, abused and threatened. Cats belonging to residents have been found dead, possibly poisoned.

One resident who moved away found liquid faeces on the doorstep of her new address and her car tyres slashed.

Shepherd, who treats her little dog as her baby, has always denied wrongdoing and alleges she is the victim of a vicious campaign to have her removed from the complex.

She has denied tracking down former neighbours and harassing them.

“That’s their business ... I know that I've been the victim of a campaign, I know that it's been horrible,” she previously told Stuff.

In the past she claimed her garden was poisoned and faeces thrown over the front of her unit. She also alleged her car was vandalised, with damage amounting to $6000.

Three units in the complex owned by the Otautahi Community Housing Trust are now empty.

Shepherd moved into the complex in November last year. Neighbours said she appeared well-mannered at first but within days disputes started about cats and car parks.

The SPCA investigated the deaths of the cats and police looked into several complaints. A security guard kept the peace at the complex for several weeks.

A Templeton resident, who did not want to be named, said he had seen three police cars at Shepherd's property on Wednesday morning and officers search Shepherd's car and flat.

The recent death of more cats and dogs in the neighbourhood had heightened people's anxiety, he said.

The daughter of a former Templeton Courts resident said the arrest was a relief but anxiety remained, and a permanent solution was required.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said officers searched a Templeton home on Wednesday morning and arrested the woman who lived there.

Police had received “a number of complaints” about her, he said.

“We treat all reports of neighbourhood disturbances and criminal activity seriously. However, it can sometimes take time to gather the required evidence ... and hold a person to account.”

Appley said he was unable to comment further while the matter was before the court.