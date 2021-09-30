Police called to reports of burnouts after large gathering to farewell crash victim

Mark Nicholl Jnr and Will Clark were killed when the car they were in collided with a ute in Christchurch on Saturday.

Police were called to reports of cars doing burnouts after hundreds of people turned out to farewell a man killed in a car crash last weekend.

Mark Nicholl Jnr and Will Clark died when the Subaru WRX they were in collided with an Isuzu ute on Halswell Junction Rd in Hornby, Christchurch, shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday.

Nicholl Jnr, the father of young children including a newborn, was one of three brothers in the car. Shanan Nicholl was critically injured and Jayden Nicholl was seriously injured.

The ute’s two occupants were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

READ MORE:

* Man fighting to survive high speed crash that killed his brother and mate

* Victim of crash that killed two, injured four remembered as 'kind and caring' man

* Three brothers in car seen racing with others before fatal Christchurch crash



A witness said they saw the Subaru racing other vehicles moments earlier.

Nicholl Jnr’s family took his coffin to Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday evening, where his brother Shanan remains in a coma, before joining others at The Groynes in the north west of the city.

Hundreds of mourners on motorbikes and in cars turned out for the memorial event.

“R.I.P Mark Nicholl Jnr and R.I.P Will Clark” was inscribed on the back of the car carrying his coffin, which was adorned with photos of Nicholl Jnr’s family and included a picture of a stock car.

NZ POLICE Hundreds of mourners turned out to say goodbye to Mark Nicholl Jnr.

Police were called to Pages Rd in Linwood at around 8.40pm to reports of large gatherings of vehicles, a spokesman said.

Video clips seen by Stuff show a number of cars and a motorbike performing burn-outs on a busy Christchurch street.

No arrests were made and the group eventually dispersed.

Following the gathering, friends of Nicholl Jnr took to social media to pay tribute.

One friend said it was “the best send off for a very loved and awesome man in speedway”.

Another said the send-off was “very sad”.

A wooden cross has been placed at the crash site with the words “Mark Jnr R.I.P” inscribed, and the family are through to have visited the area during the procession.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Two men were killed and four others injured in the high speed crash in Hornby.

The crash follows several others recently, which are believed to have been caused by excessive speed.

Keegan Sullivan, 20, died when two vehicles collided on Sumner Rd, between Old Sumner Lyttelton and Evans Pass roads, near Lyttelton.

Speed and alcohol were believed to be a factor in a crash that killed Jordan Neal on Bridle Path Rd on September 18.

Police also believe speed was involved in the Timaru crash that claimed the life of five teenagers in August.

* Correction: The story initially said mourners would visit Woodford Glen as the family of Mark Nicholl Jnr had suggested, but this did not occur.