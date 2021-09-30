Corrections officer hospitalised after assault at Rimutaka Prison

A prison officer was hospitalised following an assault at Rimutaka Prison by two prisoners. A second officer was injured while attempting to intervene. (File photo).

Two prison officers were injured, including one who was hospitalised, after an assault by two prisoners at Rimutaka Prison.

Prison director Viv Whelan said a review was under way, with both prisoners placed on directed segregation and expected to be charged with misconduct, after they “seriously assaulted a staff member” about 11.30am on Wednesday.

A second officer intervened during the assault and suffered minor injuries.

“They were assessed on site by health staff and are recovering at home,” Whelan said.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Hutt Hospital by ambulance in moderate condition.

The officer was later discharged and returned home to recover, Whelan said.

Supplied Rimutaka prison director Viv Whelan says the prisoners were placed on directed segregation and will be charged with misconduct. Police are also investigating the incident.

Staff responded immediately and did an “excellent job” providing first aid.

Corrections staff work in a “complex and challenging environment with a unique set of risks”, she said.

“They manage some of the most dangerous people in New Zealand, many who are highly vulnerable with complex mental health and alcohol and drug issues. Assaults on Corrections staff are unacceptable and any prisoner found guilty of an assault will be held to account for their actions.”

Do you know more? Email sophie.cornish@stuff.co.nz

Police are investigating the assault, a police spokeswoman.

“The suspects are known and inquiries are ongoing.”

Corrections data shows between 2015 and December last year there were seven serious assaults on staff at Rimutaka Prison and 90 assaults classed as non-serious over the same period.