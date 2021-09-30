Alliance Group's Lorneville plant closed after fire in boiler room

Alliance Group's Lorneville site is closed after a fire damaged the boiler room in the early hours of Thursday morning, and the company is unsure how processing at the plant will be affected long-term.

Alliance Group general manager manufacturing Willie Wiese said there was a small fire in the area between the ceiling and the roof of the boiler house.

As a result of damage to electrical cables, both boiler units are not operational, which has resulted in no supply of hot water or steam to the plant, he said.

“This means there will be no processing at the plant today. Alliance Group will be diverting any livestock to other plants in our network for processing.’’

It was not known what the effects the fire would have on processing at the plant would be long-term.

The exact cause of the fire is not known at this stage and an investigation by Fire and Emergency New Zealand is underway.

The company had also launched its internal investigation.

A FENZ spokesman said the alarm was raised at 3:29am and fire crews from Wallacetown, Kingswell, two crews from Invercargill and a command unit were sent to the scene, where they fought the blaze for more than two hours.

The fire was in the ceiling of the boiler room, and a fire investigator was at the scene this morning to determine how it started.

It was not known how extensive the damage was. The FENZ spokesperson said fire crews used all four trucks, but it was ‘’not a total loss.’’