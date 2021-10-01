From Japanese prison stint to children's poetry book, rugby player's tough life lesson

Southland Stags lock Joel Everson and his family, wife Sophie, children, Pippa, 5, on right, Billy 3, and George 5 months, take a look at the children's book Paul the Dinosaur which Joel wrote.

Joel Everson has got a story to tell.

It's a story that started with a bleak 23-day stay in a Japanese prison and led to him writing children's poetry books.

Everson was playing professional rugby in Japan's Top League last year when he was dished up a tough life lesson.

The 2 metre tall, 120kg lock was arrested in the early hours of a March morning in central Toyko.

Police reportedly saw the New Zealand rugby player walking and behaving in an unusual manner. He was made to provide a urine sample, which showed he had been using cocaine.

His punishment was 23 days in a Japanese prison. Japan Top League officials took the matter that seriously they suspended the entire competition while it was investigated.

“It was just embarrassing really, the whole situation. Letting down the family, the whole rugby community, and to a degree [New Zealand] as well.”

Everson spent 23 days alone in prison, largely with just his own thoughts to contend with.

Wife Sophie was able to get notes to him, but they had to be translated into Japanese so prison staff could read them.

A friend was able to visit, but the pair had to communicate in Japanese.

During the former Canterbury lock’s 23 days of reflection, his kids were at the forefront of his mind.

It prompted him to start to write. His three-year-old son Billy likes dinosaurs, so in his prison cell Everson went about penning the story of Paul the Dinosaur.

Robyn Edie Southland Stags lock Joel Everson children's book Paul the Dinosaur which he wrote while in a Japanese prison.

The 31-year-old father of three has always been interested in poetry, hearing poetic rhymes, and listening to rap music.

“It's something therapeutic when words match together, when they flow. In a way it's quite satisfying I guess.”

In November 2020, Paul the Dinosaur, written in a Japan prison, was published in New Zealand.

“It serves as a good reminder for me. It's not the perfect book, there’s a few mistakes, but I’m proud of it.”

Everson also wrote a story for his five-year-old daughter Pippa while in prison in Japan, and he plans to get that published as well.

Wife Sophie was proud of Everson’s response to the challenging period in his life.

“It's great that he has been able to turn a bad situation into a good situation. Lots of people would crumble with where he was. I was just worried about his mental health more than anything.”

Everson said it was fitting that it was mental health awareness week that he shared his own battles mentally.

He doesn't believe he had the right tools around him to deal the situation he found himself in following his “slip-up” last year.

Everson knew he was the reason he ended up in the “naughty-box”, but he felt the New Zealand rugby community needed to come up with better ways to support offshore players who were struggling.

“I don’t think my case is an isolated one. There needs to be more tools for the overseas players, in terms of support.”

After a stint in France, Everson returned to New Zealand in July to play for the Southland Stags in the National Provincial Championship.

Rugby Southland's professional development manager, and mental skills coach, Jason McKenzie is proud of the person Everson has grown into.

McKenzie praised his willingness to follow his passion, poetic writing, and said he provided a positive example for younger players with where he was at now.

“He’s been authentic to himself and his family, and that is what we are about.”

Where to get help

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling is available Monday to Friday, midday–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline) for young people up to 18 years of age. Open 24/7.

thelowdown.co.nz – or email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

Anxiety New Zealand - 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Supporting Families in Mental Illness - 0800 732 825