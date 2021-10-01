West Coast residents to have say on sand mining proposal

Communities on the West Coast fear a ban on new mining on DOC land could devastate their economy and future. (Video first published in July 2018)

Residents of a small West Coast community are pleased the public will get a say on a proposed mineral sand mining operation.

The proposal for Cape Foulwind, near Westport, will bring 40 trucks to the area daily, which is home to a famed seal colony, a surfing beach and breathtaking views.

Westland Mineral Sands Ltd has applied to the West Coast Regional Council and the Buller District Council for resource consent to mine 500,000 tonnes of heavy mineral concentrate over 10 years.

The councils have decided to publicly notify the application, meaning any member of the public can make a submission.

Supplied Cape Foulwind on the West Coast is famed for its coastal beauty. It’s located about 5km from where the proposed sand mining operation will be.

The application says the company has a prospecting permit over 21.1 hectares of land at Okari Rd near Cape Foulwind. The site is a former dairy farm and the mining would be for heavy minerals including ilmenite, garnet and rare earth elements.

The West Coast Regional Council had assessed the application has having no more than minor effects, but the Buller District Council disagreed.

The application is open to submissions until October 26. A hearing will take place before a decision is made by a panel of independent commissioners.

Okari Rd resident Jude Giugni launched a petition against the proposal, which has gained more than 600 signatures.

She said she was “really pleased” the application process would be open to the public.

“We have lots of concerns. We don’t think Okari Road and Tauranga Bay Road are capable of having the number of trucks 24/7,” she said.

“We are concerned about dust, noise and run off from the tailings going back into Blind River and the Okari Lagoon. The few mitigation measures suggested are not going to cut the mustard.”

Supplied The proposed mine operation will be on former farmland.

The application says the company would put in substantial mitigation measures to protect heritage, indigenous flora and fauna, and water bodies.

An acoustic assessment says the processing plant would operate 24/7, but noise would be lower than district limits during the day. However, night-time limits would be breached at the boundary of some neighbouring properties.

The application includes an environmental assessment that says the proposal “will have no more than minor adverse effects on the environment while having positive effects in terms of economic growth and local employment opportunities”. It says uncontrolled water run-off into wetlands would be minimised by the use of drains which would divert water back into the mine pit.

The mining operation would employ 40 staff.

The company planned to remove topsoil and process sands using water from Blind River to remove the heavy mineral concentrate.

The minerals would be shipped overseas from Westport port, and the excess material and topsoil would be put back onto the land.

Supplied A mineral sand mining operation has been proposed near Cape Foulwind.

Westland Mineral Sands director and shareholder Ray Mudgway said he was supportive of the public notification.

“What we have got, I realise is something a bit new and for some people it’s a wee bit scary. A hearing gives people the opportunity to air their concerns and gives us the opportunity to present information. It is open and transparent,” he said.

“We want to be around for a long time and this is a long-term opportunity for the region, so we want to make sure we get it right.”