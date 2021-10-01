Crash between car and truck in Wellington causes significant delays

One person received moderate injuries in the crash. (File photo).

A crash between a truck and a car caused significant delays on State Highway 2 in Wellington, between Ngauranga and Petone, on Friday.

A person was trapped in a car for about an hour before being freed by emergency services, following the crash just before 11.30am on Friday.

One northbound lane was blocked, causing congestion from Petone to Ngauranga, and right back to the Newlands offramp.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Hutt Hospital, but was discharged that evening.