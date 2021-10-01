Person freed after being trapped following car v truck crash in Wellington

A crash on Hutt Rd, SH2, is blocking one lane. (File photo).

A person has been freed after being trapped for about an hour following a crash between a car and a truck on a Wellington motorway

NZTA is reporting Hutt Rd, State Highway 2, is partially closed to northbound traffic, between Ngauranga and Petone, near the BP service station. The crash happened just before 11.30am on Friday.

The southbound lanes remain open.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Carlos Dempsey said the trapped person was freed about 12.30pm.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Hutt Hospital.

Police are advising motorists to use alternate routes.